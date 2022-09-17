Chemical dependent, ex-Vasco and Inter Milan “disappears” and lives in seclusion

Credit: Playback / Instagram

One of the most successful midfielders in Colombian football in recent years remains in prison. Midfielder Freddy Guarín, who defended Inter Milan, Porto, and in Brazil played for Vasco da Gama, is living on a farm.

According to a publication by the newspaper O Globo, his place of residence is in the interior of Colombia. He has been breeding horses for dressage shows, which is his only activity at the moment. Guarín does not hide that he is chemically dependent and has problems with alcohol consumption. Last year, in 2021, he was arrested after being denounced by his own family for having committed domestic violence.

The former Vasco midfielder reappeared on his social media on Thursday (15) after “disappearing” since leaving Millonarios, the last club he defended in 2021. He used words of regret, but said he felt forgiven. Even though he is a chemical dependent, Guarín said that “it is never too late”.

Read what Guarín wrote on his Instagram:

“Very good morning, world.

Today I want to show myself as I am, with an open heart. I do not do this out of general compassion, nor [para] get followers. I do this with the intention that it will serve [para] at least one person. Since then, my life has changed enormously. These tears you see in the photo are from a man full of vices, mistakes, sins and much more.

My people, it is time to open the door to Father God and let him be the one who guides our soul and heart. God has forgiven me and I forgive myself. If anyone disagrees with this post, I understand you. Don’t stop dreaming, may forgiveness be with love and guided by God our Lord. God bless you today and always. Lots of encouragement and strength. It’s never late.”