Chinese delegation denied access to Queen Elizabeth II’s wake

The Chinese delegation had access to the queen’s wake Elizabeth II denied. The ceremony takes place at Westminster Hall in London, which belongs to the British Legislature. The veto came from the Speaker of the British Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle. However, the posture will not be the same with the vice president of China, Wang Qishan. He will participate in the monarch’s farewell ceremony next Monday, the 19th, also in the English capital. The sanctions imposed against British parliamentarians, accused by the Chinese regime of spreading “lies and disinformation”, motivated the ban. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the decision to veto the presence of the Chinese delegation was accepted regardless of the endorsement of Buckingham Palace. Last year, the Chinese ambassador to London, Zheng Zeguang, was barred from entering Westminster Hall. At the time, British lawmakers accused Chinese authorities of undermining Uighur Muslim rights in Xinjian. The Chinese embassy reacted and called the action “despicable and cowardly” to “obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.” UK for personal political gain”, in addition to treating the decision as harmful “to the interests of the people of both countries. Hoyle was approached by the British newspaper, but the parliamentarian decided to comment not to comment on the matter.