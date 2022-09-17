Clothing of the future will be robotic clothing

THE WASHINGTON POST – In the animated short “Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Pants”, a futuristic pair of pants makes it possible for people to walk across walls and ceilings.

Researchers in England said the film inspired an idea: robotic clothing could help society. They created “the right pants”, a set of pants with electrical devices that release air into tiny tubes that expand and can help elderly or disabled people with difficulties, for example, getting up or improving blood circulation.

Now, in university labs around the world, materials scientists, programmers and fabric designers are working to advance robotic clothing at a rapid pace, bringing us closer to a reality in which the clothes we wear help us to keep us healthy and improve everyday life.

“We’re kind of in the pre-iPhone announcement stage,” said Yoel Fink, a professor of material science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

In June, researchers in Australia created robotic textile fibers, which can make fabric move automatically. Last year, MIT scientists made computer-programmable wires and built fiber-shaped batteries using gelatinous batteries that could be embedded in clothing and run robotic fabrics. In a sign that the technology is approaching maturity, the US intelligence community announced in July that it was aiming to develop smart clothing for soldiers and spies.

The researchers said their work is at a turning point and that they could soon usher in an era where clothes will work more like a computer, sensing how your body feels and telling your clothes how to help you.

In the next decade, scientists say, consumers can look forward to a full range of futuristic offerings: pants that can help lift seniors or people with disabilities, sports socks that can stimulate the bloodstream through automatic compression, clothing for pregnant people. capable of monitoring the fetal heart rate and improving the prognosis of pregnancy.

Tech fabric produced at MIT

Photograph: Roni Cnaani/MIT

Fabrics have been around for centuries. The interwoven weaves of wool, fabric and yarn enriched empires and remained relatively the same for decades.

But in recent years, companies have started releasing smart clothing that connects to your cell phone. O Google – through its Jacquard project – closed partnerships with brands such as Levi’s, Yves Saint Laurent and Adidas to place sensors in denim jackets, backpacks and shoes, allowing users to instantly access their phones, changing music by sliding their hands down the sleeves. Fashion tech startup Wearablex has created yoga pants that emit vibrations to improve posture, also via a smartphone.

But these connected clothes are just the first wave of smart clothing technology, the researchers said, and the technological advances they are working on will create others that can do much more.

At the University of New South Wales in Australia, researchers are creating fabrics that change shape. Than Nho Do, a professor at the school, said his team had created tiny silicon tubes, similar in size to wool yarn and inspired by muscle fibers, that can turn into fabric blankets. These tubes, activated by electronic or thermal stimulation, can cause the tissue to take on various pre-programmed shapes (see opposite).

But challenges remain for Do’s team, particularly in making these robotic tubes smaller so they can be woven easily with wool yarn and other fabrics without adding bulk, he said. They currently have a diameter of 0.5 mm, but the goal is for them to be approximately 0.1 mm, the size of a needle tip of an average syringe. Wool yarn can average around 3 to 4 mm.

Making smart clothes transformative, however, requires computing power inside the fabrics so they can monitor physiological signals and direct the technology, Fink said. Researchers are trying to build computational fabrics that can process data generated by human skin and turn it into commands that clothing obeys.

“The software will determine what services you’re getting,” he said, “and this thing will look like the shirt and pants you wore today.”

Fink and other MIT researchers created fibers with hundreds of silicon microchips to transmit digital signals — essential for clothing to monitor things like heart rate or swelling in the feet. These fibers are small enough to be threaded through a needle, covered in fabric and washed at least ten times.

Others at the institute have also created rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the form of an ultra-long fiber that can be woven into fabric, supplying fabrics with electricity without an external power source.

Tech fabric produced by MIT is applied to wool yarn

Photograph: Roni Cnaani/MIT



But one of the biggest challenges facing the research area, according to Fink, is design. “What should that fabric look like?” he said. It should “look, feel, wear and wash just like the fabric you are using now”. He noted that his lab partners with industrial designers at the Rhode Island School of Design to address these fundamental questions.

Rebecca Kramer-Bottiglio, a professor of mechanical engineering at Yale University, agreed that many challenges will continue to exist until smart fabrics “reach their full potential.” It will be a challenge to make these clothes, packed with fiber and technology, durable enough to withstand multiple cycles in the washing machine, she said.

Rebecca recalled that size will also be a challenge. “Additional bulk from specialized fibers can make smart fabrics uncomfortable or difficult” to put on or take off. In addition, she added, researchers will have to figure out the optimal way to place robotic fibers in fabrics and ensure that the energy sources are light.

Despite that, researchers will find a way forward, he said. “Recent innovations point to a not-so-distant future in which smart fabrics will be part of our everyday wardrobe.” TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA