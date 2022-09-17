Columnists’ predictions for the 27th round games

As far as depending on the guesses of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for the main games of the 27th round, Palmeiras will at least maintain their advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

For nine of the 11 journalists consulted, the alviverde team will beat Santos at Allianz Parque, in a classic that takes place at 18:30 (Brasília time) tomorrow (18) — another two are betting on a draw.

The score was very tight in the guesses for the game of the vice-leader Internacional against Atlético-GO, on Monday (19), at Antônio Accioly. There are five bets on the victory of Internacional, against five for the draw — only one journalist believes in the triumph of the Dragon.

For the other classic of the round, most believe in a victory for Flamengo against Fluminense, in a duel scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow, at Maracanã. The score was like this among the journalists: six wins for Fla, four draws and only one for Flu.

And you already have yours guesses? Check out the bets of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for the main games of the 27th round:

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Atletico MG

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Avaí

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Avaí

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG

Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico MG

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Botafogo

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Botafogo

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Botafogo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Botafogo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Botafogo

Vitor Guedes – Botafogo

Flamengo vs Fluminense

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Fluminense

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Flamengo

Ceará vs Sao Paulo

Alicia Klein – Ceará

Amara Moira – Ceará

Danilo Lavieri – Ceará

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Ceará

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará

Vitor Guedes – Ceará

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians

Julio Gomes – America-MG

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Palmeiras vs Santos

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Palmeiras

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Athletico vs Cuiabá

Alicia Klein – Athletico

Amara Moira – Athletico

Danilo Lavieri – Athletico

Julio Gomes – Atletico

Menon – Cuiabá

Milly Lacombe – Athletico

Milton Neves – Athletico

Renato Maurício Prado – Athletico

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico

Vitor Guedes – Athletico

Atletico-GO vs Internacional

Alicia Klein – Atlético-GO

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – International

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – International

Milly Lacombe – International

Milton Neves – International

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – International

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw