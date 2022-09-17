Companies create programs focused on women who opt for “solo travel”

posted on 09/17/2022 03:55 / updated 09/17/2022 14:53



Credit: Personal Archive. Ana Caroline Cunha, 28 years old, completed the W Circuit in Patagonia alone – (credit: Personal Archive)

The market is attentive to a type of consumer that has become increasingly frequent: women who travel alone. According to the latest survey by Booking.com, an international accommodation booking website, at the end of 2020, 39% of Brazilian travelers said they planned to travel solo in the future. The survey heard 20,934 people from 28 countries.

In 2021, the number of women who bought airline tickets to travel alone on MaxMilhas represented around 19% of the total tickets sold. In the specific period of Carnival this year, this profile corresponded to approximately 22.3% of sales.

The company also carried out a survey on the proportion of women in the total number of tickets sold to each destination. According to the platform, most of the tickets to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are sought by women, and more than 64% of the tickets were from women traveling alone.

Research on the subject is not very up-to-date, but it is noticeable that, in the last few years, the increase in this audience has been significant and has opened up a new market niche: tourism aimed at women. Travel agencies, social media groups and businesses are increasingly focusing on women looking for safe and enriching experiences on their own.

The company Sisterwave, specialized in this type of service, won an award in 2021, in the third global competition for tourism startups, organized by the World Tourism Organization (WTO). It was conceived by Jussara Pellicano Botelho, in Brasília, after a trip to Bhutan, in Asia. According to her, the trip was a dream come true.

“I invited a friend to go with me, and during the trip, in 2015, we passed through Thailand, where we stayed longer. After she left, I was totally alone”, she said. “It was very challenging, but even more transformative. I met a lot of people who were digital nomads, and as a designer, I realized that I could do the same as them.”

In the corporate context, the number of professionals working remotely contributes to this growth. According to Jussara Botelho, there was a one-year plan. “So I decided to visit all the countries in South America. A friend accompanied me to some of them, and we met several women who felt the lack of a platform to support them in their travels.”





freedom woman

(photo: thiago fagundes)





Opportunity

A yoga teacher and backpacker, Ana Caroline Cunha, a 28-year-old lawyer from Santa Catarina, began to enjoy solo travel after doing her first exchange program in 2012. “It was almost a weaning process. support. After that, I backpacked in a group in which I was the only Brazilian, until, finally, my opportunity came. In 2019, I put a backpack on my back and went to Patagonia, for the first time completely alone”, she said. .

After passing through numerous places, in March of this year, she chose to return to the peak that marked the beginning of her quest for freedom, and complete Circuit W, located in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. There were more than 90 kilometers covered in five days of walking, facing the weight of the backpack, the snow and all your fears. “Traveling alone is feeling like I can really do everything and I don’t depend on anyone. It’s feeling like I’m capable of doing absolutely anything, making any dream come true.”

















Ana Caroline started sharing her experiences in photos and texts on her Instagram page (@anavoando), and the backpacker’s main tip is exactly to talk to other women. “Often, we wait for company and end up not doing something we really want to do. So surrounding yourself with inspiration from other women who are doing the same makes it all possible,” she said.

Traveling alone for three years, manager Jennifer Oliveira, 24, backpacked through Argentine Patagonia and stated that this was her most transformative experience to date. “It was challenging to be in a culture with a language I didn’t speak. I learned Spanish during the trip. I did the trail alone in Patagonia in the fall, with its different climates in the same day: sun, wind and snow. withdraw money and was welcomed into the house of a native, totally unknown until then.”

Self-knowledge and freedom are the two reasons that make Jennifer always travel alone. “When you’re alone, you build a very intimate relationship with yourself, of discoveries about your own self. And you also live freedom in all aspects, come and go whenever and however you want, choose your favorite places without depending on the conciliation of opinions, change the script without depending on the approval of another person. Traveling solo is a path of no return, you find yourself and recognize yourself in the middle of this journey and you always want to have that feeling of fulfillment as a fuel for life”, he explained.





Safety

The 29-year-old lawyer from Rio de Janeiro, Daiana Melo, has been traveling alone for four years and feels the need to be extra careful, precisely because she is a woman. “Recently, I traveled for a year and a half straight, totally alone. The first place I went was Ubatuba (SP), where I stayed for a month and a half. From there, I went to other places in Brazil, staying, on average, three months in each state. Undoubtedly, I had to plan a lot more for being a woman. While traveling alone makes you more accessible and facilitates connections, which is amazing, it also makes you more vulnerable”, she warned.

The simple fact of hitchhiking, a very common practice among backpackers, has already made Diana have another perception. “I met many girls, mainly foreigners, who were traveling with this method. In Argentina, this is very common, here we already have a different understanding and I see Brazilians more cautious. A female traveler is exposed to risks, such as sexual violence, unfortunately, because of machismo”, said the lawyer.

The International Women’s Travel Center (IWTC), an organization dedicated to helping women travelers make safe journeys around the world, produces a list of destinations considered most dangerous for tourists. In addition to Middle Eastern countries, culturally known for inequality between men and women, the entity considers that, in India, no region is safe enough for tourists. “Rape is an epidemic problem for both foreigners and local women,” notes a report from the entity.

University of Brasília (UnB) professor Kerlei Sonaglio, a specialist in entrepreneurial tourism and travel and gender researcher, notes a certain difficulty in choosing destinations due to the safety factor, which is the main obstacle for women who want to travel alone. “This is always highlighted in research as a factor that often prevents travel. Especially if it goes to very different cultural destinations, where women have a disadvantageous social position in relation to men,” she said.

The specialist uses as an example the issue of transport, accommodation and visiting tourist attractions in Europe. “There, you have commuting by trains that make it easier and safer for women than traveling by bus, as is common in Brazil. Here, in addition, the poor state of conservation of the roads makes it even more difficult for women to travel by car alone”.

“In Europe, in the United States, in Canada, women started this solo process earlier than in Brazil”, observed the researcher. “The growth of this type of travel has a lot to do with safety and with the tourist structure available to women.”