Corinthians, Flamengo and São Paulo have decisive games before cup finals – Sports

Corinthians, Flamengo and São Paulo fans were happy with the classification of their teams for the cup finals. O Corinthians secured a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Fluminense 3-0 in a return match, and closing the aggregate at 5-2. The final against Flamengo takes place on the 12th and 19th of October. The team from Rio de Janeiro faces the Atletico-PR for the Libertadores final, which takes place on 10/29.
O Sao Paulo, on the first day of October, the team enters the field against Independiente del Valle for the Copa Sudamericana. Until then, the team fights against the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. Check club agendas until final decisions.
Corinthians schedule until the final of the Copa do Brasil
09/18: América-MG X Corinthians (Raimundo Sampaio Stadium) – 18h
09/28: Corinthians X Atlético-GO (Neo Química Arena) – 19h
10/01: Corinthians X Cuiabá (Neo Química Arena) – 21h
10/04: Juventude X Corinthians (Alfredo Jaconi Stadium) – 21:30
10/08: Corinthians X Athletico-PR (Neo Química Arena) – 21h
Flamengo’s schedule before the final of the Copa do Brasil
09/18: Flamengo X Fluminense (Maracanã Stadium) – 16h
09/28: Fortaleza X Flamengo (Arena Castelão) – 19h
10/01: Flamengo X Bragantino (Maracanã Stadium) – 19h
10/05: Flamengo X Internacional (Maracanã Stadium) – 21:30
10/08: Cuiabá X Flamengo (Pantanal Arena) – 19h
10/15: Flamengo X Atlético-MG (Maracanã Stadium) – 20:30
10/23: América-MG X Flamengo (Raimundo Sampaio Stadium) – To be confirmed
10/26: Flamengo X Santos (Marcanã Stadium) – To be confirmed
São Paulo’s schedule before the Copa Sudamericana final
09/18: Ceará SC X São Paulo (Castleão Arena) – 16h
09/25: São Paulo X Avaí (Morumbi Stadium) – 20h
