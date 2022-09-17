Could Game of Thrones dragons fly? Scientists explain

Throughout the seasons of Game of Thrones, several discussions have taken place, by fans and scientists, about the veracity of dragons seen in the world created by George RR Matin. And with House of the Dragon, a production that uses a lot of CGI use to build dragons, finally on the air since last month, those conversations have returned.

And in a published scientific paper, we got the stunning answer that Game of Thrones dragons could actually fly. Check out more below!

Engineer claims Game of Thrones dragons could fly

In an article published by Scientific American, Guy Gratton, an aeronautical engineer passionate about fantasy worlds, encountered the question of the scientific acuity of dragons ridden by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion, in Game of Thrones throughout the ages. seasons.

Using calculations to figure out body size, wing span and take-off speed, all based on Clarke’s height, who is 5’6″, to understand the aerodynamics of the series’ dragons, Gratton eventually found himself discovering that yes, scientifically and mathematically, Game of Thrones dragons could fly in our world.

Density of Westeros in Game of Thrones is different from the real world

As we mentioned above, Gratton brought mathematical calculations to discover the veracity of the flight possibility of Game of Thrones dragons. In one of these calculations, the animals are known to weigh around 25 tons at their adult size, seen in recent seasons, in which they would not have been able to lift with the size of their wings in our world.

However, in theory, Gratton assumes that Westeros has a much higher density than our atmosphere, so dragons could take off with much less power used. This assumption is reinforced by him due to the ease of the inhabitants to throw swords at long distances.

