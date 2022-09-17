David Beckham Spends 12 Hours in Line to See the Queen

Former football player David Beckham was moved to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. According to the BBC, he queued for more than twelve hours to see the monarch’s coffin.

The queen’s body has been at the site since Wednesday, where a public funeral is taking place. The coffin will remain in Westminster until Monday (19), the day Elizabeth will be buried.

Also according to the British press, the queue to say goodbye to the queen reaches 8 kilometers and the wait reaches up to 14 hours. The British government said that no celebrity could “jump” the queue.

Beckham was filmed by others who are also waiting to bid the monarch a final goodbye.

SkyNews released the moment when the player approached the coffin, already emotional.

How will the funeral be?

On Monday (19), around 10:35 am local time (6:35 am GMT), the coffin will be removed from the catafalque where it rests in Westminster Hall and carried in procession to the Royal Navy Carriage of Arms. The coffin will be carried by the 1st Battalion of Grenadier Guards or Grenadier guards.

The chariot of arms was also used at the funerals of other monarchs such as King Edward 7th, King George 5th, King George 6th as well as the Prime Minister. Winston Churchill and one of the queen’s cousins, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The carriage will depart at 10:44 am local time (6:44 am ET) and will be pulled by 142 members of the Royal Navy, making a short journey to Westminster Abbey. The procession will be led by pipers and drummers from the Scottish and Irish regiments, the Gurkhas Brigade and the Royal Air Force. There will be 200 musicians in total.

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family will follow behind the coffin.

At Westminster Abbey, Mass will begin at 11:00 am local time (7:00 am ET) and will be led by Reverend David HoyleDean of Westminster.

Prime Minister Liz truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, will read a few words. the Archbishop of canterburyJustin Welbywill give a sermon.

The mass is scheduled to end at 11:55 am local time (7:55 am Brasília time). The “Last Post” tune, commonly used at Commonwealth of Nations funerals, will be played, followed by two minutes of silence. The end of the ceremony will be marked by a performance by the queen’s piper, who will play a military melody, the national anthem and a lament.

Final ceremonies and burial

Then the coffin will be transported to Windsor. Again, King Charles III and other members of the royal family will follow behind the coffin on foot. in the Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, the royal family will say their final goodbyes to the queen before she is buried.

This ceremony will take place at 4pm local time (12pm ET) and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor. Prince Philip’s funeral also took place at the same location in 2021.

A private burial mass will be held for the royal family at 7:30 pm local time (3:30 pm ET).

The Crown Jeweler will be present and, before the final anthem, will remove the Imperial State Crown, orb and scepter, which will be returned to the Tower of London at a later date.

At the end of the ceremony, the Queen will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip. The monarch’s father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her sister Margaret, are also buried there.