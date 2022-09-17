Despite the elimination, Fluminense plans renewal of contract with Diniz for 2023 and project for base | fluminense

Fernando Diniz’s return to Fluminense has not yet resulted in titles – and it will hardly result in 2022 with the nine-point advantage of leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship, the only front left for Tricolor. But almost five months later, it is possible to say that the reconciliation between coach and club has been beneficial for both sides.: the team managed to unite flashy football with results and “climb the shelf” in the country, while the coach took a new turn in his career after the passages erased by Santos and Vasco in recent years.

And depending on Fluminense’s will, Diniz’s contract, which ends in December, will be renewed for 2023. Despite the tough elimination in the semifinals of Brazil’s Cupafter the 3-0 defeat to Corinthians at Neo Química Arena last Thursday, the coach remains prestigious internally. The tricolor board is confident that it will remain “for a long time” and is already making plans in the event of President Mário Bittencourt’s reelection.

So far, Diniz has led Flu in 32 games in 2022, with a 64.5% success rate: 18 wins, eight draws and six defeats.

One of the ideas, for example, is to develop a project to implement Dinizismo, a game model characteristic of the coach, from the base categories of the club.. There are still no details on how the process would be, if the technician would indicate professionals he trusts for positions in Xerém or if he would give training to current employees. Regardless of the form, the intention is for Diniz to supervise the development of the work, even at a distance.

– Our work, especially in relation to his work (Diniz), of restructuring the field, the football we play… We are obviously not concerned and evaluating the issue of results, but the continuity of this work . It is an election year in Fluminense, I have already told him that if I continue from 2023 onwards, I am interested in him staying with us for a long time – said Mário Bittencourt, who added:

– Also, structuring a work that can start from the base divisions, for us to create a game identity, a style of play that comes from the base, because we really like the style of play that he implemented. I think Brazilian football needs that, it needs modernity, a football game that brings our characteristics, which is having possession of the ball, which is playing, attacking. we have this in mind

What can delay a definition on renewal is that 2022 is an election year in Laranjeiras. Close to Diniz, Mário Bittencourt has not yet made it official, but he will be a candidate for reelection. As an opposition, for now, two lawyers have already launched their pre-applications: Ademar Arrais and Marcelo Souto. Fluminense’s electoral process takes place in the second half of November, as determined by the club’s Statute.

But it’s not just in Fluminense that Diniz is prestigious. His work at Tricolor with a squad considered limited has been widely praised by the press, and his name was already speculated at Atlético-MG in July after the dismissal of Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed. This week, a report in the Spanish newspaper Marca also pointed to the coach as a possible replacement for Tite in the Brazilian national team after the Qatar World Cup.

