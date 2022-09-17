discover the career of the actor and filmmaker

Louis Garrel is one of the most recognizable faces in French cinema. And it’s a family talent, after all, he is the son of director Philippe Garrel and actress Brigitte Sy, in addition to being the grandson of actors Maurice and Martine Garrel. With this baggage, he could not go wrong: Louis followed in his parents’ footsteps. In addition to acting, he is also a filmmaker, living up to the talent in his DNA.

Well known for his role in ‘Os Sonhadores’ (2002), by Bernardo Bertolucci, Louis Garrel has an extensive career – with more than 50 titles, including features, series and short films. Here, we will recall this trajectory through European and North American cinema.

Now in 2022, the director attended the Cannes Film Festival to premiere his latest film ‘L’innocent’, which he stars in and directs. In addition, ‘Um Pequeno Grande Plano’, in which he also assumes both roles and still works alongside his wife Laetitia Casta, was released in Brazil. But to understand stardom, we need to go through his early works.

Louis Garrel in Bertolucci’s ‘The Dreamers’ (Credit: Disclosure/Searchlight Pictures)

A graduate of the Paris Conservatoire, Garrel made his acting debut in ‘The Ministeries of Art’ in 1988, a documentary made by his father with Chantal Akerman, Leos Carax, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Brigitte Sy (his mother) and other personalities. of French cinema. He was only five years old. His second work, ‘Emergency Kisses’, is practically a family project. Louis again works with his mother, his father, who also directs, and his grandfather Maurice Garrel. The story follows the conflicts of a movie director who plans to make a movie about his life. After these two appearances, Louis Garrel would only return to acting in 2001, at the age of 18. The feature in question is ‘Este é o Meu Corpo’, by Rodolphe Marconi, in which he starred alongside Jane Birkin, Mélanie Laurent and Elisabeth Depardieu. The plot follows a young student who abandons his studies to pursue an acting career. In this way, we have a coming-of-age story, showing the protagonist having to deal with the first conflicts of adult life and a scandal in the filming of the first role he gets in the cinema.

a dreamer indeed

In 2002, the actor already faces one of his best-known characters, Théo from ‘Os Sonhadores’. Bertolucci’s erotic narrative follows an American studying in Paris in 1968, who befriends a couple of brothers. In this way, he becomes involved in a very peculiar family love triangle. With Michael Pitt and Eva Green, the production has a certain cult status, but it divided critics when it was released. Louis Garrel already had his space as a heartthrob in European cinema conquered with Bertolucci’s film and this only got stronger with his next works.

Louis Garrel as Jacques de Bascher, a socialite who had an affair with famous fashion designers, in ‘Saint Laurent’ (Credit: Disclosure/EuropaCorp Distribution)

Still in the 2000s, he began to collaborate with director and screenwriter Christophe Honoré. Together they made: ‘My Mother’ (2004), ‘In Paris’ (2006), ‘Love Songs’ (2007), ‘The Beautiful Junie’ (2008), ‘No, My Daughter, You Won’t Dance’ (2009) and ‘Bem Amadas’ (2011). Great partnership.

Louis Garrel, the face of French cinema

In 2006 came the role in ‘Constant Lovers’, in which he resumes the partnership with his father, Philippe Garrel. Louis won the César, which is France’s Oscar, for most promising talent for his character; and the European Film Awards, in the category of breakthrough actor. He also participated in ‘Actresses’ (2007) and ‘A Castle in Italy’ (2011), both by his girlfriend at the time, actress and director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Speaking of Italy, a curiosity is that in addition to his native French, Garrel speaks English and Italian. Another great director he collaborated with was Xavier Dolan in ‘Imaginary Loves’ (2010). Parallel to his acting career, Louis Garrel began directing short films. ‘Mes copains’ was his first, from 2008, soon after he made ‘Petit Tailleur’ ​​(2010) – which was nominated for a César for best short film – and ‘La règle de trois’, from 2011. In 2014, he played Jacques de Bascher, a socialite lover of Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent in Bertrand Bonello’s film ‘Saint Laurent’. The performance earned him a César nomination for best supporting actor. Louis’ first feature film as a filmmaker came in 2015, with ‘Two Amigos’, a film starring Golshifteh Farahani, Vincent Macaigne and himself. In addition to acting and directing, Garrel also wrote the screenplay with Christophe Honoré, with whom he worked on several films. ‘Dois Amigos’ was part of the Cannes selection in 2015 and competed for the Palme d’Or Queer and the Golden Camera, an award given by the festival to the first films by budding directors.

Louis Garrel as Jean-Luc Godard in ‘The Formidable’ (Credit: Disclosure/Imovision)

In 2017, Louis Garrel became Jean-Luc Godard in the biopic ‘The Formidable’, by Michel Hazanavicius. The actor had an excellent critical reception with his performance and was nominated for a Caesar. Hazanavicius was nominated for Palma for best director at Cannes. The following year came Garrel’s second feature, ‘A Faithful Man’. The romantic comedy, very well received by critics, is c-starred by Laetitia Casta, his current wife, and Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. Then in 2019, Garrel collaborated with Roman Polanski on ‘The Officer and the Spy’. The production made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In the same year, he participated in the adaptation ‘Little Women’, by Greta Gerwig. Garrel starred in the feature along with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet. Based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, the film was nominated for six Oscars and won Best Costume Design. In recent years, Louis Garrel has continued working on several features, and the ones that stood out were ‘The Festival of Love’ (2020), by Woody Allen“; ‘The Story of My Wife’ (2021), by Ildikó Enyedi; and the aforementioned ‘A Little Big Plan’ (2021) and ‘L’innocent’ (2022). As a good Gemini, he won’t stop and he already has four more projects up his sleeve: ‘Caravaggio’s Shadow’, about the painter Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio; ‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan’ and ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’, playing Louis XIII in both; and ‘La lune crevée’, his fifth directorial work. As we can see, despite having made some films in Hollywood, Louis Garrel continues with a strong European DNA throughout his filmography.

