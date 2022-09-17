Drag queens do digital fashion show in the metaverse

Wearing an ethereal blue look inspired by aquatic deities, drag queen Blu Hydrangea caused a surprise at a recent event at 180 The Strand art gallery in London. She’s used to the applause: she was the big winner on the reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World, a worldwide phenomenon.

But there was an important difference. The parade didn’t just take place on an ordinary catwalk. When observed through a mobile phone or tablet with augmented reality, her clothes gained tentacles with a fluidity impossible in real life.

The show Queens of the Metaverse used mixed reality to show that as creative as drags and their stylists already are, they can be even more exuberant in the endless possibilities of digital fashion.

Blu shared the spotlight with Tia Kofi, pop singer and star of season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and Adam All, a world-renowned drag king. In the audience, other British drag queens and several LGBTQIA+ digital creators.

But the most curious thing is that the costumes they wore were first created in the virtual world (the Horizon Workrooms, one of the metaverse spaces created by Meta) and then transformed into physical clothes.

Each designer was given a challenge. Christie Lau, a non-binary student at Central Saint Martins focused on digital fashion, needed to create a “Supersuit of the Superverse” for Adam.

According to the website Mashable, Lau studied the artist’s performances with the aim of conveying his “incredibly lively” stage performance to the outfit. Lau was also inspired by classic designs like Looney Tunes, pulling out art deco patterns, prints and colors to complete the look.

“We can design things without real-world physics,” he told Mashable. “You are creating your own world in which your design exists. This is incredibly powerful.”

Nwora Emenike, a queer stylist who is also non-binary, was responsible for the model for Blu Hydrangea. The theme was “Dreamscape of Fantasy”. In addition to the aquatic deities, elu was also inspired by liquid mercury (the only metal found liquid in its natural state) and the song Water, by singer Kehlani.

“The connection [entre o mundo drag e a tecnologia] is innovation. Drag pushes boundaries and changes perceptions of what you think is possible with human identity,” he stated. “With both, you can transform identity and create a fantasy.”

Sal Mohammed, a gender-fluid drag queen, was the only person invited who was not a designer by profession: elu works in the British public health system. However, she created an “Intergalactic Goddess” themed dress for Kofi. The recent photos taken by NASA’s James Webb telescope were some of her references.

“While it is clear that the metaverse is in its early stages, I was impressed to see how creative talent, designers and queer technicians are bringing their star power to the development of this technology,” Kofi said in his article for British newspaper The Independent.

