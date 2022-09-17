Drew Barrymore reveals her mother let her do drugs at age 9

The actress Drew Barrymore revealed, in conversation with the actor Rob Lowe in the podcast Drew’s News , that her mother allowed her to use drugs and drink alcohol at age 9. The American artist made the report after hearing her colleague joke about children who are forbidden by their parents to eat sweets.

“By the way, my mom wouldn’t let me eat candy, but Studio 54 (old New York nightclub), weed and alcohol, that’s fine, but don’t touch that candy,” said Drew, who, at age 7, rose to international prominence as actress in the movie ET The Extraterrestrial from 1982, and began to have several works in a row after the movie classic.

She said she started drinking at age 9, smoking pot at 10 and snorting cocaine at 12. By 13, she had already faced rehab twice and only started to change her life after getting emancipation, at 15.

Mother two girls today, 8 and 9 years old, from the relationship with the actor Will Kopelman, Drew confessed that he intends to open up about his childhood so they don’t repeat his ways. “You don’t want them to find out before you talk to them about it,” he said.

For the actress, the goal of talking about everything and clearly is not to be reminded of the personal problems in her life. “None of us are like ‘one day all this will be remembered’. I was just living my life and trying to figure out who I was,” she finished.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!