Drew Barrymore says his mother was a drug addict at age 9

Actress Drew Barrymore, 47, is known for her high-profile film roles and accounts of her catastrophic childhood and adolescence due to the release of alcohol and illicit substance consumption in the home.

In a chat with actor Rob Lowe, on the podcast ‘Drew’s News’, the American artist heard her colleague joke about children who are forbidden by their parents to eat sweets and reported that her mother was included in the list, but gave free passage. to use drugs and drink alcohol.

By the way, you’re quite right, because my mom wouldn’t let me eat candy. Studio 54 (old New York nightclub), weed and alcohol, fine, but don’t touch that candy.

Drew’s family is involved in the arts. At the age of 7, she gained international prominence as an actress in the movie “ET The Extraterrestrial” (1982) and began to score one job after another.

Amid the papers, she started drinking at 9, smoking marijuana at 10 and snorting cocaine at 12. So, by 13, she had already faced rehab twice and only started to change her life after getting emancipation, at 15.

Today, Drew Barrymore is the mother of two girls (ages 8 and 9) – the result of her relationship with actor Will Kopelman, 44 – and intends to open up about her childhood to guide them not to repeat their paths.

You don’t want them to find out before you talk to them about it… You don’t anticipate that you’re going to be a mother one day when you’re finding out everything.

She ended the conversation by pointing out that the idea of ​​talking about everything clearly is to not be reminded of the personal problems in her life. “None of us are like ‘one day this will all be remembered’. I was just living my life and trying to figure out who I was,” she finished.