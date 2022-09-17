“Dudu was uncomfortable with the situation”; Leila moves ‘bee box’ and striker renewal complicates Palmeiras

Shirt 7 has a contract at the Football Academy until December and his desire is to remain at the club he loves until the end of 2027.

Since 2015, the palm trees is, by far, the most hegemonic Club in terms of important achievements in Brazilian football. After all, there are two Brazilian titles (2016 and 2018), two Copas do Brasil (2015 and 2020), two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), two Campeonato Paulistas (2020 and 2022) and a Recopa Sul-Americana (2022). The most pulsating symbol of alviverde transformation in the field is Dudu.

The shirt 7 was hired in early January by the then director of football Alexandre Mattos as a great reinforcement for that season. Seven and a half seasons have passed and Dudu – even leaving on loan for a year – is the great character of the period. Many Palestinians place him as the idol of the 21st century of Palmeiras.

At the age of 30, Dudu has a contract at the Football Academy until the end of 2023 and talks to further extend the bond continue behind the scenes. The problem is that there are differences between what the striker wants and what President Leila Pereira preaches. According to the portal “Our Lecture”, the athlete wants another four years in agreement.

In this case, Dudu would remain at Palmeiras until December 2027, but Leila offers a new agreement in force until the end of 2025. “Dudu was uncomfortable with the situation because he understood that he gave up a year, but that Alviverde kept the offer previously offered”, found out colleagues João Gabriel Falcade, Leonardo Barbieri and Rafael Bullarasectors of Verdão on the portal.

Today, Dudu is the athlete of Abel Ferreira’s cast who earns the most monthly – according to his colleague Jorge Nicola, shirt 7 receives more than R$ 2 million in salaries after returning from a loan from Qatar. With the striker, Palmeiras enters the field next Sunday (18), at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Santos for the Brazilian Championship at Allianz Parque.