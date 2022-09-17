Edenilson regains title at Inter after a month, while sewing departure for 2023 | International

With Johnny’s call-up to the USA team, Edenilson is the most quoted to occupy the spot in the Inter team against Atlético-GO, next Monday. The chance for shirt 8 to resume the title comes more than a month after his last match as a starter and at a time when his future at the club is being discussed, with a tendency to leave for 2023.

The 32-year-old’s contract runs until the end of 2024, with a fine of U$S 5 million (R$ 26.37 million at the current price) for the international market.

But as it turned out ge, the idea of ​​the two parties is to find a new destination already in the next season. The main reasons? The long period at the club and the troubled relationship with the fans, amplified after the elimination to Melgar in the South American.

Out of respect for Edenilson’s trajectory, the professionalism he has always shown, the quality he can deliver to the team in the final stretch of the Brasileirão and the market value, the direction promises to build a smooth exit, without arguments. The offers that reach Beira-Rio will be evaluated in search of a consensus that includes both parties.

Edenilson’s last match as a starter took place exactly 37 days ago. At the time, he was part of the team in the painful elimination in the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana for Melgar. After a 0-0 draw in normal time, the former captain was one of the three Colorados who missed penalties in the 3-1 defeat (Taison and Carlos de Pena also missed).

As Johnny will also be out against Bragantino, two good performances can credit Edenilson to postulate a return to the starting 11 for the rest of the year. The performance would also help the player to improve the relationship with the fans.

Although in the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá he received applause upon entering the field, shirt 8 was also the target of boos from those present. On social media, not a few Colorados would like to see Edenilson away from Beira-Rio.

45 games

39 starts as a starter

9 goals

5 assists

5 yellow cards

3,480 minutes

Booed by the crowd, Edenilson scores a goal and comments: “You have to know how to absorb”

The trigger of the most recent crisis between the steering wheel and the stands took place precisely in the confrontation with the Peruvians. He and taison ended up being singled out by Colorado niches as responsible for the early fall in the South American tournament.

Hired in 2017 to help take the team out of Série B, Edenilson did not take long to gain prominence. The ease of helping behind and appearing on the attack made him one of the pillars of the team then led by Odair Hellmann.

The regularity and ease of performing various functions also caught Tite’s attention. Edenilson was called up to the national team and is on the coach’s radar for the Qatar World Cup, although, at the moment, the chances of making the final list of 26 names are remote.

On a day-to-day basis, Edenilson maintains a close relationship with teammates, the technical commission, directors and employees. One of the leaders of the locker room, carries a smile on his face as one of the marks and seeks to lighten the environment with jokes with his teammates.

Not worth! Edenilson scores, but is offside, at 51 of the 2nd

For fans, however, Edenilson became one of the symbols of the untitled period. He failed to lift any cup at the club and was still marked in some episodes, such as the “withdrawal” of marking Marcelo Cirino in the bid that led to Athletico-PR’s second goal in the 2019 Copa do Brasil final.

Last year, the midfielder also missed the penalty in normal time in the elimination to Olimpia in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. There is also the offside move in the last round of the 2020 Brasileirão, when he could have scored the title goal and become a hero.

With the likely departure at the end of the year, Edenilson must have 12 more games to change history at the club. It is the number of matches that remain to Inter in the Brasileirão, starting with the confrontation against Atlético-GO. Vice-leader and eight points behind leader Palmeiras, the Colorados still dream of the cup, which would certainly make shirt 8 be seen with different eyes.

