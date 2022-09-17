Emerson Leão gives Santos another no after call from President Rueda

In an interview with Uol Esporte, Emerson Leão, former Santos coach, said he was invited by Peixe’s president, Andres Rueda, to be the club’s new football executive. But he turned down the job. In July of this year, the former goalkeeper also denied the proposal.

“I’ve already received several invitations and I didn’t accept, it’s just that I learned in football and in life not to say never. Santos came to me, the president called me several times. I had a telephone conversation with him and I showed that it was not possible. trust”, said Leão.

The professional stated that the invitation did not shake him due to the current moment of his life, which is undergoing reconstruction. Leão reinforced the affection he has for Santos. Recently, Peixe sought out Vanderlei Luxemburgo, but it didn’t work out either.

“Honestly, no. I hadn’t talked to Rueda yet, he’s calm. I would like to help him, but I’m in a moment of reconstruction and it wasn’t possible now. I have a special affection for Santos and that won’t change”, he added. Lion.

It is not the first time that the management led by Andres Rueda is looking for a professional with experience within the four lines and, preferably, with a history at the club. But the strategy is not working. Former coach Alexandre Gallo and Leão himself have already turned down proposals in the not-so-distant past.

Leão was marked by leading the Meninos da Vila generation in the 2002 Brazilian Championship title. But before that, the coach had already worked at Peixe and won the 1998 Conmebol Cup. At Santos, Leão managed the club on three occasions: 1998- 1999, 2002-2004 and 2008.