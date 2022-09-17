Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys, is excited about the MCU

after the marvel studios released the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the display of Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox at D23 Expo gives disneya brief photo of Emilia Clarkethe Mother of Dragons in game of Thrones was released using weapons instead of dragon fire, causing shockwaves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

the star of game of Thrones, Emilia Clarkebest known for its titular role as Daenerys Stormborn gives Targaryen House in the successful program HBOshared his excitement about taking on a role in the extensive MCU.

Image: Galileu Magazine – Globo

The Emmy-nominated actress took to Instagram to share the trailer for the original miniseries of the Disney+, Secret Invasionwhich will arrive at the streaming giant sometime in 2023. The upcoming series follows the SHIELDwhere director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after he returns to Earth to discover a plot staged by a group of rogue Skrulls, the shapeshifting aliens he helped with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) years before in captain marvel.

The secrecy still hides the details about the Secret Invasion, so details on Clarke’s character have yet to be announced. In her brief appearance in the trailer, her character comments: “This is just the beginning”. The hype surrounding the mysterious series continues as it adds the Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman to the vast cinematic universe. Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos and Cobie Smulders is reprising her role as Agent Maria Hill in Secret Invasionwhich also includes Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Carmen Egame in its all-star cast.

Emilia Clarke’s excitement about the MCU

Clarke commented on the talent around him in the cast of Secret Invasion along with the trailer she posted on her Instagram.

“Oh my!, the Marvel let me into their world… Their world which includes SAMUEL L JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! I can’t believe they let me and my star get close to so much talent.”said Clarke. “I also can’t believe I managed to speak without dissolving into a fangirl. But here we are, and I really think you will like it.”

The series will also feature Don Cheadlereprising his role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodesalso known as War machineand Martin Freeman returning to the role of Everett K. Ross in black Panther. Kyle Bradstreet wrote and created Secret Invasionwhich follows a great plot presented in the comics of Marvel.

Bradstreet produced the highly desired miniseries alongside the president of marvel studios, Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso and Louis D’Esposito. The producers of Secret Invasion include Sarah Finn and Jason Schwartz with photograph of Remi Adefarasin and production design Frank Walsh.

Secret Invasions will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.