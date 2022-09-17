Erika Jayne, ‘RHOBH’ star, criticizes Jennifer Lawrence after actress called her ‘evil’ and needs ‘publicist’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne applauded Jennifer Lawrence after she called her “evil” when asked what she thought of ‘RHOBH’ season 12. Jennifer Lawrence made surprising statements at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her latest film ‘Causeway’.

Erika Jayne, who appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on the September 14th episode, addressed Jennifer Lawrence’s statement that she is a huge fan of her show. Speaking to host Andy Cohen, the 51-year-old reality star claimed that they could “unmask the ugly parts of her personality too”, as reported by People magazine. Social media users were quick to jump on Twitter as Girardi’s comments quickly sparked a debate.

‘Easy to label people when they are at the lowest level’

According to People magazine, Andy Cohen told Jayne, “I saw you last Friday at the meeting, which was pretty dramatic. And then this video came out of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge fan of Housewives, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist. What was your reaction when you saw that?” To this, the renowned TV personality responded, “Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they’re at their lowest level going through something in real-time on television.”

She added, “But anytime she wants to come and mingle with us,” concluding, “I’m sure we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality too.” Jennifer Lawrence marked the controversial comments during her interview with Variety on TIFF saying, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s been boring,” adding, “And I think Erika is bad.” As for saying, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

‘Erika would you like to be as rich and famous as Jennifer Lawrence’

Social media users joined the fray when one of the users stated, “I can see why @erikajayne is jealous of Jennifer Lawrence, JLaw has an Oscar while Erika has a premium Postmates account for her Taco Bell orders.” Another replied: “Exactly. Like who TF is Jennifer Lawrence anyway?? I’d rather watch Erika any day. Erika needs to be in movies, not who she is.”

One user stated: “That’s why she’s a blockbuster actress and you’re on a bs reality show! Erika you wish you were is rich and as famous as Jennifer Lawrence.” Meanwhile, another added: “Applause to @ErikaJayne (despite lack of remorse for victims) for slapping the holiest mouth #JenniferLawrence” And, one of them concluded, “No @erikajayne getting mad at Jennifer Lawrence because she called her (I would say stealing from burn victims and medical bills for your hair and makeup team is pretty bad) the truth hurts, huh?”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Don’t Look Up” world premiere at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kamboris/Getty Images for Netflix)

