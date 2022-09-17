EVGA leaves the graphics card market

Amidst all the speculation and expectations surrounding the new GPU series from NVIDIAthe line RTX 40, an announcement arrives that takes everyone by surprise. The wildly popular EVGA is leaving the graphics card market.

Founded in 1999, the company had a close relationship with NVIDIA for the launch of cards based on the GPUs of the GeForce giant, but this partnership was broken, which also seals the outcome of EVGA in the VGA segment.

The partnership with NVIDIA was ended due to a relationship that, according to EVGA, gained the context of disrespectful treatment by the GPU giant. In a statement to Gamers Nexus, EVGA makes it clear that it is not a decision of the moment, which can be changed.

When asked by the website if there could be a return with an RTX 50 series, for example, EVGA says no. It is really a departure from this segment that the company has invested in since its founding year. The first graphics card released by EVGA was the e-TNT2 Vantabased on NVIDIA’s NV5 graphics chip.

EVGA blazed through the graphics card market keeping NVIDIA as its only partner. The corporation’s exit from this market not only represents less of a major player putting cards at the disposal of the consumer, it is also a severe blow to EVGA itself. The graphics card segment represents 80% of your revenue.

In addition to video cards, EVGA also invests in motherboards, power supplies, peripherals, cooling system, and other things.

EVGA points out that it has no objective of launching graphics cards with AMD or even Intel, which recently returned to the GPU market. The company also makes it clear that consumers who purchased video cards from the brand will continue with support and warranty until the pre-agreed period.

The company will also continue to sell its RTX 30 series models until stocks run out. NVIDIA has been aware of this decision since April, the month it was communicated by EVGA.

In a statement, NVIDIA says they have had a long partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them in the current generation of products. “We wish Andrew [Andrew Han, CEO da EVGA] and to our friends at EVGA every success”completes the official position.

Some reasons may have directly contributed to this outcome. Let’s go to them:

NVIDIA does not release the prices of the cards until the moment when the reveal is made to the general public. That is, partners are in the dark for a long time, which can make strategies for product positioning difficult;

There is a resistance on the part of NVIDIA to modifications in some parts of the project, which directly impacts custom versions and which made EVGA a reference in this part, especially with Kingpin models;

There is also competition from NVIDIA with its own partners, as the Founders Edition models are sold, which, in addition to being seen as a series almost linked to collecting, as it is a model from NVIDIA itself, are sold at more competitive prices.

You should read it too!

What are the risks of buying a graphics card that has been used for mining?

Underwhelming: NVIDIA is disappointed in graphics card sales

As this analysis highlights from market consultancy Jon Peddie ResearchUnlike other NVIDIA partners, EVGA maintains a large engineering team and designs its PCB and cooling system, as well as providing software for monitoring and overclocking (EVGA Precision). The company also stands out for its customer service and its 48-hour RMA policy. There’s also the fact that EVGA accounts for 40% of the US graphics card market.

The review also points out that slowly the relationship between EVGA and NVIDIA changed from what EVGA considered a true partnership to a customer-vendor agreement, whereby EVGA was no longer consulted on new product announcements and briefings, was not presented at events and was not informed about price changes.

On September 7th, NVIDIA offered via Best Buy an RTX 3090 Ti for $1,099.99, reducing the price of the card from EVGA and other partners who were offering their products for $1,399.99.

There was no warning about the price cut, and that left partners with little choice but to sell their inventory below cost to meet Nvidia’s price. MSI dropped its price to $1,079.99 on the New Egg, and EVGA dropped to $1,149, Jon Peddie Research points out.

Manufacturing costs, R&D expenses and market costs have all increased, while margins for AIB partners such as EVGA have dropped dramatically. Is EVGA the only one to leave this market?

The public announcement of EVGA’s departure comes amidst the expectation of NVIDIA’s participation in the GTC 2022scheduled for the 20th of September, and which should have as great attraction the announcement of the RTX 40 series.

A big announcement, in the midst of a tumultuous and cloudy graphics card market, and now without its main partner. Water in the beer!