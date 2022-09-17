Fábio had eight seconds to get back to Fluminense’s goal before Renato Augusto’s shot | fluminense

The first goal in Fluminense’s 3-0 defeat by Corinthians, last Thursday, at Neo Química Arena, generated discussion among fans due to Fábio’s reaction time. From the start of the play until Renato Augusto’s kick that opened the scoring, the goalkeeper had eight seconds to return to his position. (check out the video below) .

In the 33rd minute of the first half, the goalkeeper kicked forward. In the dispute for the top, Balbuena got the better, and the ball is left for Róger Guedes to support Renato Augusto. At the entrance of the area, the Corinthians shirt 8 hit placed and took advantage of the forward positioning of the Flu’s shirt 12, who could not make the defense.

On social media, fans complained about the goalkeeper’s performance in the bid, claiming that the goal could have been avoided with better positioning. Part of the crowd even asks Marcos Felipe for more chances, who was a starter at the beginning of the year, but ended up losing ground after the Carioca Championship final.

A few games ago, on August 27, in the 1-1 draw with Palmeiras at Maracanã, Fábio also had his positioning questioned in the alviverde goal. Although it was a great goal by Rony, it called attention that the goalkeeper was very close to the left post, leaving a very open angle on the opposite side. (see image below).

