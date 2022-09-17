Family travels around the world before children lose their eyesight

Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier decided to travel around the world with her four children for a good cause: three of them were diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that causes vision loss or decline over time.

The family shares on social media the journey in search of “visual memories” since March this year. So far, they have visited countries like Zambia, Namibia, Turkey, Tanzania, Mongolia and Indonesia. They plan to arrive in other destinations, as the trip is expected to last a year.

The trip, however, should have taken place in 2020, if it had not happened covid-19 pandemic. While the virus was at its height, Edith and Sebastien took their children to see places near Montreal, the city where they currently live.

In an interview with CNN internationally, the couple said that when their eldest daughter, Mia, was just three years old, she began to have vision problems. Years later, she, who is now 12 years old, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa. In 2019, it was confirmed that the brothers, who are now 7 and 5 years old, also complained of symptoms similar to the girl’s.

“There’s nothing you can really do. We don’t know how quickly this will happen, but we expect them to go completely blind by middle age,” said Edith Lemay. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to show her an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant and I’m going to fill her visual memory with the best and most beautiful images I can.

According to the US National Eye Institute, symptoms of retinitis pigmentosa usually begin in childhood and progress during the growth phase. The first signs are loss of peripheral vision (on the sides) and at night. There is currently no cure or treatment to slow the progression of the disease.

“We hope that science will find a solution. We cross our fingers for that. But we know that may not happen, so we want to make sure our children are prepared to face these challenges,” said Sebastien Pelletier, the children’s father.

