Fans Revolt Over Thor’s Fake Butt In Movie | Series on Stage

One of the most hilarious and iconic scenes in Thor: Love and Thunderlatest film from marvel studios, was undoubtedly the moment when Zeus strips the Thunder God of his clothes and leaves him naked in front of thousands of people. It so happens that we see the heartthrob’s butt Chris Hemsworth. And that sent the internet into a frenzy.

However, the film’s making off material ended up disappointing many fans by revealing that the actor’s ass was made with the help of computer graphics, the famous CGI used in cinema. Of course, it didn’t take long for this to generate revolt on social media, since the Hemsworth had already said that recording this scene of “nudity” within Marvel was “challenging”.

Check out some reactions like “Marvel spent more on Thor’s ass than on She-Hulk”:

See more lie that thor’s ass was cgi 😭😭 – pudding. (@ccshonest) September 17, 2022

See more I still can’t believe they had the guts to lie about it, damn CGI to make THOR’S ASS, seriously I can’t get over HSJSHKSHSKAHSKABSOD https://t.co/U2cYsBOzng — 𝐲𝐬𝐚.(🌿♡🧪) | 34 DAYS UNTIL MIDNIGHTS (@ysaventure) September 17, 2022

See more Women always have nude scenes, the actress from Day in GOT asked to reduce the scenes, then Thor… even the butt is fake. Not even a male ass can… we suffer, see — Ge 🌈 (@gbuffarah) September 17, 2022

The revolt is mainly due to the fact that, recently, during an interview with the deadline, Barry Baz Idoine – the scenography director – commented that the cast present in the scene, which includes Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowecouldn’t stop laughing during the recordings of Thor and Zeus’ meeting on Olympus:

“It’s incredibly difficult to film Chris Hemsworth’s butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does the work, everybody is looking at his butt, they’re not looking at what they should be doing. That was a challenge”

In a recent interview with comic bookthe director Taika Waititi said that he decided to include the scene in the first drafts of the script and Hemsworth quickly embarked on the joke: “We all knew we wanted to do it from a very early age. That was in the first draft of the script, actually, and Chris was on board too. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris, you know, even he understands.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available complete – and with fake butt – on Disney+.