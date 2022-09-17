Film Schedule from September 17th to 23rd

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 17th to the 23rd of September.

Saturday, 09/17/2022

owl I

Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked The World

Original Title: Foxcatcher

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Bennett Miller

Cast: Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller

Class: Drama

Olympic champion of Greco-Roman wrestling, Mark, receives an invitation to work with millionaire John Du Pont. Attracted by the salary, Mark accepts the proposal.

Saturday Session

Almighty

Original Title: Bruce Almighty

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Tom Shadyac

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Philip Baker Hall

Class: Comedy

Bruce’s life begins to fall apart. He takes his frustration out on God. In an unexpected encounter, the Almighty himself decides to give Bruce his powers.

supercine

Ricki And The Flash – Back Home

Original Title: Ricki And The Flash

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Jonathan Demme

Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Sebastian Stan

Class: Comedy, Drama

Ricki is a singer who hasn’t seen her kids in decades. Her ex-husband asks for help to bring her daughter out of a depressed state, and she tries to make amends with them.

owl I

momentum

Original Title: Momentum

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: S. Stephen Campanelli

Cast: Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl

Thaning, Lisa Leonard

Class: Action

The thief Alex is summoned by her ex-partner to one last blow. However, a brutal killer is on the hunt for her and she must uncover the lies behind the heist.

Sunday, 09/18/2022

owl II

The little Prince

Original Title: The Little Prince

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: Various

Class: Adventure

A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.

Maximum temperature

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen

Original Title: The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Charlize Theron, Nick Frost, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Ronalth Abreu, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Fred Tatasciore

Class: Action

Freya is the sister of the mighty Queen Ravenna. She awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. She, builds her own kingdom, becoming the Ice Queen

movie theater

Explosive Direction

Original Title: Steig nicht aus!

Country of Origin: Germany

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Christian Alvart;

Cast: Hannah Herzsprung; Emily Kusche; Wotan Wilke Mohring; Christiane Paul;

Class: Action

A loving father and husband is excommunicated by a stranger and is about to lose his life, his money and his family.

Monday, 09/19/2022

Afternoon session

The Beast Will Catch 4

Original Title: Open Season: Scared Silly

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Feiss;

Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle

Class: Adventure

After hearing Elliot tell him about a werewolf legend, Boog is scared and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip.

Hot screen

the protector 2

Original Title: The Equalizer 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Ashton Sanders;Bill Pullman;Denzel Washington;Melissa Leo;Orson Bean;Pedro Pascal

Class: Action

Robert is a retired CIA agent. When his best friend is murdered, he returns to work with the help of his old partner to exact revenge on those responsible.

Tuesday, 09/20/2022

Afternoon session

The thousand words

Original Title: A Thousand Words

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Brian Robbins

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Clark Duke, Cliff Curtis, Emanuel Ragsdale, Lou Saliba, John Gatins

Class: Comedy, Drama

After a cheat, Jack discovers a tree in the garden and realizes that when he says a word, a leaf falls. When the thousandth leaf falls, he will die.

Wednesday, 09/21/2022

Afternoon session

The Peanut Butter Hawk

Original Title: Peanut Butter Falcon

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Michael Schorr; Michael Schwarz; Tyler Nilson.

Cast: Bruce Dern; Dakota Johnson; John Hawkes; Shia Labeouf; Thomas Haden Church; Zack Gottsagen.

Class: Adventure, family

Zak, a boy with down syndrome, decides to venture out into the world and meets Tyler, an outlaw who wants to help him fulfill his dream.

Special Cinema

The way they want

Original Title: Book Club

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bill Holderman

Cast: Andy Garcia;Candice Bergen;Craig T. Nelson;Diane Keaton;Don

Johnson;Jane Fonda;Mary Steenburgen

Class: Comedy

Four female friends in their 60s begin reading “Fifty Shades of Grey.” The work makes them decide to give a new destination to their love lives.

Thursday, 09/22/2022

Afternoon session

Beautiful to death

Original Title: Beautiful to Die

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Cris D’Amato

Cast: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonia Morais; Gloria Pires;

Class: Comedy

Plastic surgeon Paula applies an experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and dies. She returns to Earth to prevent the product from going to market.

Friday, 09/23/2022

owl I

stealing cars

Original Title: Stealing Cars

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Bradley Kaplan

Cast: Emory Cohen, John Leguizamo, Paul Sparks, Heather Lind

Class: Drama

Billy goes to a juvenile detention camp. He becomes close to Nathan and earns the inmates’ respect. But he runs afoul of the camp director.