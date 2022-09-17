Film Schedule from September 17th to 23rd

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 17th to the 23rd of September.
Saturday, 09/17/2022
owl I
Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked The World
Original Title: Foxcatcher
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Bennett Miller
Cast: Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller
Class: Drama
Olympic champion of Greco-Roman wrestling, Mark, receives an invitation to work with millionaire John Du Pont. Attracted by the salary, Mark accepts the proposal.
Saturday Session
Almighty
Original Title: Bruce Almighty
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Tom Shadyac
Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Philip Baker Hall
Class: Comedy
Bruce’s life begins to fall apart. He takes his frustration out on God. In an unexpected encounter, the Almighty himself decides to give Bruce his powers.
supercine
Ricki And The Flash – Back Home
Original Title: Ricki And The Flash
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Jonathan Demme
Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Sebastian Stan
Class: Comedy, Drama
Ricki is a singer who hasn’t seen her kids in decades. Her ex-husband asks for help to bring her daughter out of a depressed state, and she tries to make amends with them.
owl I
momentum
Original Title: Momentum
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: S. Stephen Campanelli
Cast: Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl
Thaning, Lisa Leonard
Class: Action
The thief Alex is summoned by her ex-partner to one last blow. However, a brutal killer is on the hunt for her and she must uncover the lies behind the heist.
Sunday, 09/18/2022
owl II
The little Prince
Original Title: The Little Prince
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Mark Osborne
Cast: Various
Class: Adventure
A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.
Maximum temperature
The Huntsman and the Ice Queen
Original Title: The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
Cast: Charlize Theron, Nick Frost, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Ronalth Abreu, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Fred Tatasciore
Class: Action
Freya is the sister of the mighty Queen Ravenna. She awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. She, builds her own kingdom, becoming the Ice Queen
movie theater
Explosive Direction
Original Title: Steig nicht aus!
Country of Origin: Germany
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Christian Alvart;
Cast: Hannah Herzsprung; Emily Kusche; Wotan Wilke Mohring; Christiane Paul;
Class: Action
A loving father and husband is excommunicated by a stranger and is about to lose his life, his money and his family.
Monday, 09/19/2022
Afternoon session
The Beast Will Catch 4
Original Title: Open Season: Scared Silly
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Feiss;
Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle
Class: Adventure
After hearing Elliot tell him about a werewolf legend, Boog is scared and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip.
Hot screen
the protector 2
Original Title: The Equalizer 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Cast: Ashton Sanders;Bill Pullman;Denzel Washington;Melissa Leo;Orson Bean;Pedro Pascal
Class: Action
Robert is a retired CIA agent. When his best friend is murdered, he returns to work with the help of his old partner to exact revenge on those responsible.
Tuesday, 09/20/2022
Afternoon session
The thousand words
Original Title: A Thousand Words
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Brian Robbins
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Clark Duke, Cliff Curtis, Emanuel Ragsdale, Lou Saliba, John Gatins
Class: Comedy, Drama
After a cheat, Jack discovers a tree in the garden and realizes that when he says a word, a leaf falls. When the thousandth leaf falls, he will die.
Wednesday, 09/21/2022
Afternoon session
The Peanut Butter Hawk
Original Title: Peanut Butter Falcon
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Michael Schorr; Michael Schwarz; Tyler Nilson.
Cast: Bruce Dern; Dakota Johnson; John Hawkes; Shia Labeouf; Thomas Haden Church; Zack Gottsagen.
Class: Adventure, family
Zak, a boy with down syndrome, decides to venture out into the world and meets Tyler, an outlaw who wants to help him fulfill his dream.
Special Cinema
The way they want
Original Title: Book Club
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Bill Holderman
Cast: Andy Garcia;Candice Bergen;Craig T. Nelson;Diane Keaton;Don
Johnson;Jane Fonda;Mary Steenburgen
Class: Comedy
Four female friends in their 60s begin reading “Fifty Shades of Grey.” The work makes them decide to give a new destination to their love lives.
Thursday, 09/22/2022
Afternoon session
Beautiful to death
Original Title: Beautiful to Die
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Cris D’Amato
Cast: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonia Morais; Gloria Pires;
Class: Comedy
Plastic surgeon Paula applies an experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and dies. She returns to Earth to prevent the product from going to market.
Friday, 09/23/2022
owl I
stealing cars
Original Title: Stealing Cars
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Bradley Kaplan
Cast: Emory Cohen, John Leguizamo, Paul Sparks, Heather Lind
Class: Drama
Billy goes to a juvenile detention camp. He becomes close to Nathan and earns the inmates’ respect. But he runs afoul of the camp director.