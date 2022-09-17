First party of the season begins

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

09/16/2022 22:54updated on 09/17/2022 01:05 am

After a calm day in Itapecerica da Serra, the first party of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) began! With a Japan theme, participants received their costumes, accessories and a cell phone to record every moment of the event.

The looks sent by the production were, for the most part, in neon color, with many colors, sparkles and fringes.

“It’s already happened in Japan! The great time has come for you to enjoy the long-awaited 1st party at Fazenda 14. Get ready to shine brighter than the lit up streets of Tokyo!”, said the statement read by the farmer of the week, Lucas Santos in nights start.

The Farm 2022: First party of the season begins - Reproduction / PlayPlus

Want to see the fire in the hay? Receive all information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”.

