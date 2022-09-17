After a calm day in Itapecerica da Serra, the first party of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) began! With a Japan theme, participants received their costumes, accessories and a cell phone to record every moment of the event.
The looks sent by the production were, for the most part, in neon color, with many colors, sparkles and fringes.
“It’s already happened in Japan! The great time has come for you to enjoy the long-awaited 1st party at Fazenda 14. Get ready to shine brighter than the lit up streets of Tokyo!”, said the statement read by the farmer of the week, Lucas Santos in nights start.
Sextou in Japan! First party of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ has an oriental theme
The Farm 2022: First party of the season begins
The Farm 2022: Petal gets ready for the first party
The Farm 2022: The first edition party begins
Thomas with his Japan party look
Thomas with his Japan party look
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Deolane’s look for Japan party
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Bia, Pétala and Deolane at the first party
The Farm 2022: Shay and Bruno talking at the party
The Farm 2022: Peons in the outdoor area of the party
The Farm 2022: Ingrid on the dance floor
The Farm 2022: Pawns on the dance floor
The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality?
0.70%
0.98%
1.84%
1.68%
1.57%
25.75%
24.55%
0.70%
6.67%
2.55%
3.85%
0.92%
1.03%
2.28%
1.36%
8.51%
1.30%
2.28%
0.87%
9.76%
0.87%
Total of 1845 wishes
