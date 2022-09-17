Flamengo renews João Gomes’ contract until 2027

As informed by youtuber Guilherme Flazoeiro and confirmed by the report ESPNO Flamengo arrived at one agreement for the renewal of midfielder João Gomes.

One of the team’s highlights, shirt 35 will sign a new bond until 2027.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

After a lot of soap opera, the parties reached an agreement for a appreciation to the athletewhat will receive something around five times more.

The absolute starter of the team, João Gomes is one of Dorival Jr’s trusted men. However, he was at a level well below the main athletes of the cast in terms of salary.

Created by the club, João Gomes also received the ‘floor’ of an athlete in the squad. The player’s staff was looking for a appreciationsomething that happened after much conversation.

Why did the negotiation drag on?

Internally, Flamengo has a defined practice to increase a professional’s salary. With a ‘corporate world’ methodology, the board did not exceed an immediate appreciation that was three times above the current salary.

That’s when the soap opera dragged on and only came to an end after the football department needed to change the route to reach a consensus so that the increase was greater than that defined by the club’s booklet.

In an internal evaluation, João Gomes started to be treated as a separate case. Player who is consolidated in the professional and with sales potential.

in the famous ‘ice in the blood’, famous speech by football vice Marcos Braz for negotiations with athletes, the board defined a point of appreciation that would please all parties, and the agreement was finalized this Friday (16).

On social media, Braz made an enigmatic post, but that reinforces the relationship between the club and João Gomes. The parties always sought a happy ending. And they did. All without straining the relationship.

“Where they invented having a problem is more than solved. We keep working”, wrote Braz.

João Gomes signs until 2027 and remains protected by a longer contract. Now, more valued and at a fairer level compared to other Flamengo players.