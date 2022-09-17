Flamengo targets Internacional star for 2023

In the great final of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Flamengo, of Dorival Jr, even with the window of Brazilian football, closed for business, is already looking to the next season in search of further strengthening its squad full of stars, such as Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta, Pedro, Vidal, David Luiz and etc.

With an eye on market opportunities, Flamengo has eyes for midfielder football Edenilsonfrom Internacional, for the year 2023. Journalist Jorge Nicola informs that the player, who is even in Tite’s sights, returned to the flamengo agenda for the next football season in Brazil.

Still according to the source, Edenilson can leave Internacional at the end of the year and, thus, Fla can take advantage of the situation. Despite the good name within the club, the moment that Edenilson lives with the Colorado fans may be one of the reasons for a departure at the end of the year.

Atlético MG, along with Flamengo, also monitors Edenilson’s situation in Colorado. With Inter, the player has a contract until the end of 2024. In other words, Internacional can ask for a good amount from those interested in the player.

Fla returns to the field next Sunday, in a classic, against Fluminense, for the Brasileirão.

Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter