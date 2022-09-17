George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine in ‘A Ticket to Heaven’

✪✪✪ George Clooney and Julia Roberts meet again on the big screen in the fun and affectionate Ticket to Paradise, which is on display. The pair met in Eleven men and a secret (2001) and, after twenty years, the friendship remains. that’s why the result is so light when the stars invade the screen.

In the film by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!), the newly formed Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) is about to start her career as a lawyer, but to celebrate her years of study, she travels to Bali with her best friend, Wren (Billie Lourd). The “problem” is that Lily falls in love with a Balinese and the young people decide to get married.

+ Cine Café Fellini, in Augusta, makes a petition against demolition

The somewhat impulsive choice makes her divorced parents, David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts), decide to travel to the island in order to stop their daughter from making what they consider a huge mistake. Between sabotage and other not-so-successful plans, they do everything they can to stop the marriage, no matter how much Gede’s family (Maxime Bouttier) is happy with the news.

Along the lines of films like ‘Father of the Bride’, ‘A Ticket to Heaven’ is guaranteed to pay attention to the family drama that was eventually put aside with the separation of David and Georgia. The parents and their daughter grapple with the weight of their personal choices, and so the film goes against the grain of turning the whole scenario into something unrealistic.

Continues after advertising

INTERVIEW WITH LUCAS BRAVO

THE little ladythe actor Lucas BravoPaul’s interpreter, an airplane pilot and Georgia’s current boyfriend in ‘A Ticket to Heaven’, talks about the impact of comedy in the current times and tells what it was like to be the romantic partner of the star of umore beautiful woman. “I’m still trying to figure this one out, as it seems a little surreal, to be honest. It was one of the most pleasant experiences of my career,” said the Frenchman, who can also be seen in the series. Emily in Paris.

He believes that the romantic comedy genre is returning to being more addressed in productions. “I think one of the things that made the show so successful was the desperate need for escapism,” he says. “After two years of crippling doubts, with everyone sitting at home just waiting for the world to get better, we need this kind of entertainment more.”

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 9.90.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email

Published in VEJA São Paulo of September 21, 2022, issue nº 2807