Ghost town: how a tragedy turned an Argentine resort into an attraction – 09/17/2022

Stairs that lead nowhere, old cars that became scrap, railings that no longer delimit anything and tree trunks that still resist, this is Villa Epecuén today.

This small resort, located 520 kilometers from Buenos Aires, was once one of the most visited destinations in Argentina. At the time, 1,200 people lived there, but in 1985 a tragic accident flooded Epecuén.

The village was flooded due to heavy rains and poor hydraulic planning at that time; a containment barrier gave way and the water from Lake Epecuén destroyed everything. In two weeks the city was covered by seven meters of water and simply disappeared from the map.

Luckily, no one died in the flood. Residents had just a few days to pack what was needed and hastily abandon their homes. Many rebuilt their lives in the nearby town of Carhué and had to wait 20 years to return to the small village to see what was left of their properties when the water began to recede.

Movie scene? Not. Epecuén is about 500 km from Buenos Aires Image: nickalbi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ghost town

Today it’s just rubble, but Epecuén remains an interesting place. The ghost town receives many tourists, mainly Argentines. Walking through this white landscape is almost like being on a movie set: deserted streets and abandonment. An almost apocalyptic scene.

One of the most famous buildings in these ruins is the matadero, an old slaughterhouse that still preserves the facade, although inside it is in ruins. You can still see the letters at the top of this building that was designed by the famous Argentine architect Francisco Salamone, an avant-garde at the time.

One of the ruined streets of Epecuén: detail for the car swallowed by the action of time Image: Dmitry Berkut/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Before the flood, Epecuén was known for its seaside resorts. Many Argentines visited this place to bathe in the waters that were famous for their medicinal properties, rich in sulfur and salt.

As we walk, you can see signs and photos that tell what the town was like in the past. Cement benches and tables that may have been part of a square, facades that still resist, poles that once held electrical wires, a rusty bathroom sink and streets that show us a path that leads to nowhere.

Imagining what life was like there when this resort lived its golden age until the mid-1980s is almost an unavoidable exercise.

City was devastated, but no one died in the flood. Image: by_ems/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tourism and Guinness Record

The nearest town is Carhué, which is 8 kilometers away. This small town ended up benefiting from the sad end of Epecuén because nowadays it receives tourists who visit the ruins and also take the opportunity to relax in its thermal waters.

Experts say that the waters of Carhué have a concentration of salt four times greater than the sea. They claim that the water of this Argentine lake has almost as much salt as the waters of the famous Dead Sea in the Middle East.

The flood formed several lakes that create reflections with the landscape. Image: nickalbi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

That’s why the small town has heated swimming pools, spas and hotels that offer baths that relieve the symptoms of rheumatism, skin infections and help fight stress. Carhué also has the Museo Regional de Adolfo Alsina, an interesting stop to better understand the history of Epecuén. In addition, the city has a famous thermal park and a curious Guinness record.

Carhué managed to gather the largest number of people floating at the same time without the help of any equipment. In January 2017, exactly 1941 people broke this record in the waters of Lake Epecuén.

For those who wanted to visit this unique place, a good time to visit Epecuén is in the summer because it is quite cold in winter. However, hotels in Carhué are open all year round.

Those in the know indicate that the best time to visit the ghost town is at the end of the day. The sun sets right there on the lake and the spectacle of nature reminds us once again that it is possible to find beauty even in adversity.