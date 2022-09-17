Gisele Bündchen is caught crying after rumors of marriage crisis, says website

The drama continues! Gisele Bündchen canceled her appearance at a charity event held this Thursday (15th) in New York, a day after being seen in tears on the streets of the city. The information, released by the website Page Six, increased speculation about the marital problems with her husband, Tom Brady.

The model was walking through Hudson River Park, near the Tribeca apartment, which she shares with the football star. “Gisele was walking alone on the West Side, crying into her cell phone”, said the witness. A source close to the couple speculated that the Brazilian could be on the phone with the player, who was at the Buccaneers training camp in Tampa, Florida.

Continue after Advertising

Despite being named as one of the main guests of the gala night, Bündchen reportedly canceled with organizers at the last minute. Other stars who attended the event included Emma Watson, Andra Day, Gloria Steinem and her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital drama https://t.co/bjAqLHpbXy pic.twitter.com/u3S9ukOznM — Page Six (@PageSix) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, a third insider added that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was also disappointed with the coverage of her interview with Elle magazine, which was released on Tuesday (13), in the press. “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work. But all the media focus was on her quotes about Tom”said the insider.

Continue after Advertising

In the cover interview, the model expressed her concern about her husband’s return to the NFL. “I definitely had these conversations with him several times. But ultimately, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too”, continued the Brazilian supermodel. “I did my part, which is to always be around to support him. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon, a loving environment for my kids to grow up and be there supporting him and his dreams.,” she added, explaining that she feels she did a good job as a mother and wife.

Meanwhile, the athlete would be using the time to cool down and take care of the couple’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, as well as Jack, 15, the result of his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. “He stayed with the kids and is just trying to be a super dad.”said a source.

Continue after Advertising

Also on Tuesday, Brady looked at the impact of his decades as an athlete on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I don’t celebrate the birthdays of the people I care about, who are born from August to the end of January. I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings”, pointed out Tom.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

