Gisele Bündchen would have been seen crying on the streets amid the marriage crisis

Amid rumors of a crisis in her marriage to football player Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen would have been seen crying, according to the website Page Six. The top model was on a call walking through Hudson River Park, near the couple’s apartment in New York, in the United States, when she burst into tears.

“Gisele was walking alone on the West Side, crying on her cell phone,” a source told the publication, who believes the Brazilian was on the phone with the athlete, who was currently training for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

The following day, last Thursday, the 15th, Gisele canceled, at the last minute, her appearance at a charity event held in New York, despite being named as one of the main guests of the gala night. Stars like Andra Day, Gloria Steinem, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Watson attended the event.

Recently, Gisele Bündchen made the first statement about the alleged end of the relationship with Tom Brady, with whom she had two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. According to American tabloids, the two would have had a falling out after he gave up retirement and returned to play for the Buccaneers.

The top model would not have liked the situation and, therefore, traveled alone to her mansion in Costa Rica, in the Caribbean. This week, she broke the silence about her concerns in an interview with Elle magazine, released by the press on Tuesday, 13.

“It is a very violent sport. We have children and I would like my husband to be more present. We’ve had this conversation several times, but I feel like we have to make decisions that work for each of us. He needs to follow the path of your happiness too. I did my part, which is always being close to him for support,” he declared. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon, a loving environment for my kids to grow up and be there supporting him and his dreams.”

After this interview, Gisele would have been quite disappointed with the coverage. “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work, but all the media focus was on her quotes about Tom,” said a person close to the couple.