Goalkeeper Bruno ‘disappears’ with ‘crowd’ money and doesn’t pay his son’s pension



Reproduction/Instagram/Facebook/Montage

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





09/17/2022 02:08

09/17/2022 02:08

Goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes “disappeared” with the money that would be used to pay off part of the debt he has with his son Bruninho, 12 years old, as a result of his relationship with model Eliza Samudio, murdered by him in 2010. The former -Flamengo owes around R$90,000 in alimony. The delays started in 2020.

According to the boy’s grandmother and legal guardian, Snia Moura, no money was deposited into his account. With the online crowdfunding, created by the athlete’s wife, the beautician Ingrid Calheiros, Bruno managed to raise more than R$ 20 thousand, in addition to the raffles for the commemorative shirts of Clube Regatas do Flamengo that he had at home.

According to information from the G1 portal, in the last few weeks, Justice Officers visited the sportsman’s house three times, in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, and found the house completely closed without the cars in the garage. Bruninho’s godmother, Maria do Carmo Santos, told the publication that the officers tried to fulfill their mandates on August 23, 25 and 27.

It is worth mentioning that Bruno Fernandes even tried to reduce the amount of the debt he has with the heir, from R$ 90 thousand to R$ 30 thousand. The total amount was determined by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul, the city where the boy lives. At the beginning of September, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro issued an arrest warrant against Bruno for failing to pay the child’s right.

Revealed by Atltico-MG, Bruno lived his peak at Flamengo, when he was three-time champion in Rio de Janeiro (2007, 2008 and 2009) and Brazilian champion in 2009. The following year, he was arrested for the death of Eliza. The killer was convicted in 2013 of the crimes of triple aggravated murder, kidnapping and concealment of a corpse. The combined sentences reached 20 years and 9 months in prison. In 2019, Bruno Fernandes was entitled to the semi-open regime, after having served the time necessary for the sentence to progress in the prison in the city of Varginha, in Minas Gerais, as provided for in the Penal Execution Law (LEP). The victim’s body was never found by the police. Currently, he is a goalkeeper in Serie C of the Campeonato Carioca, for Atltico Carioca, from So Gonalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio and lives in the Lagos Region.