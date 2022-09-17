Goalkeeper Bruno disappears with the value of “crowd” that would pay pension

Former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes is suspected of not passing on the money obtained through a “kitty”, which aimed to pay the delayed pensions of his son with Eliza Samúdio. Bruno’s current wife, Ingrid Calheiros, would have used social media to publicize the initiative. More than R$ 20 thousand reais were collected, but they would not have been destined to pay off the debt of the former goalkeeper with his son.

The bailiffs would have tried to find the ex-Flamengo in recent weeks at the address given by Bruno at the criminal enforcement registry, but were unsuccessful. Three warrants were reportedly served to find him in the city of Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, but Bruno would not have responded.

Bruno was sentenced in August of this year to pay R$ 90,700 in alimony, as he had not made the deposits for his son Bruninho since January 2020. According to the boy’s defense and Sônia Moura, grandmother and legal guardian, the deposits relating to alimony were never made by the former player.

The lack of payments culminated in an arrest warrant issued by the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Bruno was convicted of murdering Eliza Samúdio in 2010. The model’s body was never found. The former player was sentenced in 2013 to 22 years and three months in prison, but in 2017 he obtained a habeas corpus.