Goat ‘terrifies’ residents, destroys garage door and urinates on police officers when arrested – News

Fred, a runaway goat, freed dozens of animals ready for slaughter from an auction house in the city of Hackettstown, New Jersey. The information is from the New York Post newspaper. Assembly/R7

Fred the goat escaped from the site just over a year ago and is sporadically seen by residents on the outskirts of town. Reproduction/New York Post/Robert Miller

According to police, the acquired goats and sheep managed to escape the site through an unprotected gate at 9:30 pm last Wednesday (8) Playback/Facebook/Hackettstown Police

It took about an hour for officials and residents to return the herd to the auction house, where the gate was reinforced with rope. Playback/patch.com

Approximately 60 animals were returned See also: Rhino mistakes car for rival and attacks family on safari Reproduction / Hackettstown Police

However, agents believe that between 10 and 20 are still on the loose. Reproduction / Hackettstown Police

A few hours before the mass escape, the police had already received calls reporting Fred's presence in the area. Playback/Facebook/Hackettstown Police

Suspicions of the goat’s involvement were reinforced the next day when Bouwe Postma, the auction house’s manager, caught Fred banging his head against the gate of the facility that houses the animals. Playback/Google Street View

'I think he is to blame', declared Postma, 'must have put a lot of force into it' Reproduction/New York Post/Robert Miller

The herd that fled was already purchased, however the owner did not remove the animals from the site due to a broken truck. Reproduction / Hackettstown Police

Maria DiGiovanni, mayor of Hackettstown, believes people tend to come together for runaway animals, but adds: 'I like it when they break free, but I see both sides. It's a business' Reproduction / Hackettstown Police

The publication also reported that there is no connection between the Hackettstown event and the Goat invasion of Boise City days ago. Speaking of escape, a defendant tried to escape the courtroom by backflip from the second floor and got it wrong. Check it out below! Playback/Video/KTVB

A defendant fled the trial in the court of the city of Spanish Fork, in the United States, and gave a mortal of the second floor of the court. Security cameras at the site recorded the crash as spectacular as it was frustrating. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

According to the Fox 6 News website, Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was awaiting a hearing with the judge to explain why he left court-ordered rehabilitation. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

Rudd was arrested April 26 by Mapleton City Police on charges of theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and drug dealing. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

The footage shows the suspect getting up from the bench and running towards the courthouse exit door. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

The room is on the second floor of the court building and a balcony with stairs gives access to the ground floor. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

Rudd speeds out of the room where he would be judged… Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

… and, with an impulse, turns into a mortal to hurl himself downstairs! Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

The guard who witnessed the stunning scene was unable to stop Rudd’s ‘diving’ Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

As soon as he reaches the ground, he is supported by other employees… Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

… who tried unsuccessfully to stop the fall of man. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW Playback/Video/Fox 6 News

British tabloid The Sun reports that Rudd broke his leg, pelvis and fractured his skull. Playback/Video/Fox 6 News