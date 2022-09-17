Governments and WHO acted slowly to contain covid-19, study says

A new study on the handling of the covid-19 pandemic around the world says national governments and the World Health Organization (WHO) did not act quickly enough to slow the pace of transmission at the beginning of the global health emergency, causing deaths. avoidable.

A commission of scientists from the scientific journal The Lancet pointed out that widespread failures to prevent the disease and lack of international solidarity resulted in 17.7 million more deaths than those officially accounted for.

The report also says that the WHO acted without the necessary speed on “several important matters”. The study points out that the entity was slow to declare Covid-19 a global health emergency – a status that unlocks a series of mechanisms that could have helped to slow the pace of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Lancet commission listed nine failures in international cooperation to tackle the pandemic, such as the lack of notification of the initial outbreak of covid-19, delays in recognizing that the virus is transmitted through the air, the lack of coordination between countries in regarding disease suppression strategies and the failure of governments to examine the evidence and adopt best practices to control the pandemic.

The WHO upgraded Covid-19’s status to a global pandemic three months after the outbreak began in China. The study also says the WHO was slow to support travel restrictions and mandatory mask use and said coordination between countries was slow.