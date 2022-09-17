‘Grand Tourism’. David Harbor from ‘Stranger Things’ joins the cast of the film

come here Gran Turismothe film based on racing game Playstation. David Harboractor who plays Hopper on the Serie Stranger Thingsgives Netflixand Red Guardian in Black Widowgives marvel studioswill be part of the video game adaptation for cinemas, made by Sony Pictures.

David Harbor will play a retired car racer who will teach driving skills to a teenager played by Archie Madekwefrom the series see, gives Apple TV+. The plot is based on a true story of a teenager who dreams of winning real competitions from Nissan until he became a professional pilot. The argument is from Jason Hall (American sniper) it’s from Zach Baylin(King Richard).

the director of Gran Turismo It is Neill Blomkampknown for the movies District 9 (2009), Elysium (2013) and Chappie (2015). Production on the project starts soon, because the movie’s opening date in cinemas has already been confirmed for the day August 11, 2023. The remaining names in the cast have not yet been revealed, but these news should also be almost here.

In addition to this project, Harbor is also confirmed in the film by marvel studios thunderboltswhich premieres in July 2024. The actor is once again the Red Guardianalongside names like Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/American Agent), sebastian stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (ghost) and Olga Kurylenko (taskmaster). The team will be led by the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Gran Turismo It is a game that simulates car racing. Created in 1997, many gamers consider it to be the best video game saga in the history of PlayStationwith the former having sold more than 70 million units all around the world. produced by Digital Polyphony, the games simulate real car driving experiences. The main story has already had seven versions released for the most diverse consoles of the Playstation.