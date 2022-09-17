Grêmio has an unrecognizable night in Serie B and is defeated by Novorizontino – Jornal do Oeste

In another unrecognizable match in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio suffered its first defeat with Renato Gaúcho, losing to Novorizontino 2-0 on Friday night, for the 30th round. Despite the bad result, the team from Rio Grande do Sul remains in third position, with 50 points, behind Cruzeiro (62) and Bahia (51). Vasco pulled over, with 48, followed by Londrina, with 45. Novorizontino appears in 13th place, with 36, gaining a breath in the fight against relegation.

Grêmio’s excitement with Renato Gaúcho didn’t work against a Novorizontino that nullified the strengths of the tricolor team and dominated much of the first half. In the 23rd minute, after a corner kick by Diego Torres, Douglas Baggio headed for the goal.

Grêmio felt and gave even more space to Novorizontino, who scored the second in the 31st minute. After Diego Barbosa missed the ball, Douglas Baggio received in speed and crossed to Gustavo Bochecha. In Brenno’s face, the steering wheel didn’t waste it.

The gaucho team could not play and fell to Novorizontino, who continued to create the best opportunities in the second half. At 11 minutes, Bruno Costa lined up in the opposing defense and took a risk. The ball went over Brenno’s goal.

Gradually, Grêmio gained volume and came close to decreasing at 21. Biel crossed Diego Souza’s head, who headed in his own shoulder. In the end, the gaucho team lost breath and ended up losing Novo Horizonte.

Grêmio returns to the field on Tuesday, at 7 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS). On the same day, at 9:30 pm, Novorizontino visits Guarani, at the Princess Golden Earring, in Campinas (SP).

DATASHEET

NOVORIZONTINO 2 X 0 ASSOCIATION

NOVORIZONTINO – Lucas Frigeri; Willean Lepo, Joílson, Rodolfo Filemon and Romário; Jhony Douglas, Gustavo Bochecha (Léo Baiano) and Diego Torres (Ramón Martínez); Douglas Baggio (Hélio), Bruno Costa (Quirino) and Lucas Tocantins (Ronald). Coach: Mazola Junior.

GRÉMIO – Brenno; Edilson (Rodrigo Ferreira), Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Lucas Leiva (Elkeson), Villasanti (Lucas Silva) and Thaciano (Thiago Santos); Gabriel Teixeira, Diego Souza and Guilherme (Pedro Lucas). Coach: Renato Gaucho.

GOALS – Douglas Baggio, at 23, and Gustavo Bochecha, at 31 minutes of the first half.

REFEREE – Ramon Abatti Abel (SC).

YELLOW CARDS – Bruno Costa, Gustavo Bochecha and Lucas Tocantins (Novorizontino); Edilson, Lucas Leiva and Thaciano (Grêmio).

INCOME – BRL 54,710.00.

AUDIENCE – 2,672 paying.

LOCATION – Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP).