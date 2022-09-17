Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Rihanna: the singers who became actors – 09/17/2022 – News

The artistic career allows many possibilities and one of them is not to get attached to just one area. Several singers rose to fame and proved to be “complete performers” upon arriving in the acting world.

Recently, singer Harry Styles caught the media’s attention by investing in his acting career in Don’t Worry, Honey and My Policeman. The two productions will feature Styles as the protagonist and will hit theaters this year.

reproduction Harry Styles sings and has also acted

Harry, however, is not the only one to shine on screens. From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, artists have achieved recognition in cinema and even made it to the Oscars.

The Watermelon Sugar singer reached success after joining the boyband One Direction and, recently, has shown a desire to invest more heavily in his career as an actor. Harry first appeared on screens as Alex in Dunkirk, 2017 movie

This year, he has embraced the projects Don’t Worry Honey, which will be released on September 23rd, and My Policeman, scheduled to hit theaters on October 21st and the Amazon Prime Video platform on November 4th.

The artist is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eros, brother of Thanos. He appeared playing the character for the first time in 2021, in the movie Eternals, in the post-credits scenes, and is expected to return soon.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is also trying to make a career in the movies. The singer is one of those confirmed in Amsterdam, which hits theaters on October 6 with a strong cast and names like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Taylor’s first on-screen experience was with the 2010 feature The Comes and Goes of Love. She acted alongside Taylor Lautner and the two ended up dating in real life.

The artist has also joined the cast of The Giver of Memories, alongside Meryl Streep, in 2014. In 2019, she tattooed as the character Bombalurina in the criticized feature Cats.

Rihanna

Rihanna is always multifunctional and, in addition to being a singer and businesswoman, the artist is also an actress. She made her screen debut in 2006 with the teen comedy As Spicy: All or Nothing.

However, her most prominent role came as Nine Ball in 2018’s Eight Women and a Secret, in which Rihanna starred alongside the likes of Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake started out in music as Harry Styles, joining a boy band. After leaving ‘N Sync, the singer invested in a solo career and began to stand out on the big screen.

Justin already has a veritable portfolio of hit movies. In 2010, the singer joined the cast of A Rede Social, a film that received three trophies at the Oscars ceremony. The artist also starred in the feature Colored Friendship, in 2011, alongside Mila Kunis.

In 2017, Timberlake returned again to the Oscars ceremony to perform with the song Can’t Stop The Feeling, from the animation Trolls, in which he voiced the character Branch. The song was nominated for the Best Original Song award.

Lady Gaga

One of the most remembered when it comes to singers who have excelled in acting, Lady Gaga also has great movie roles. The artist began to stand out as an actress in the horror series American Horror Story and won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries at the Golden Globes in 2016.

In 2018, Gaga starred in the feature A Star Is Born and, the following year, made history after becoming the first artist to win five awards in the same season. She collected a Grammy, Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics’ Choice and scored the Oscar with Shallow, which took the award for Best Original Song.

The singer will return to theaters again in 2024 starring in Joker: Folie à Deux, sequel to Joker, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

