Hideo Kojima’s New Project May Feature Elle Fanning

The next project of Hideo Kojima you can count on the actress Elle Fanning. Kojima is known for creating weird games with really abstract plots, but he also has a knack for getting some pretty lucrative Hollywood talent.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain presented Kiefer Sutherland as snakereplacing longtime actor David Hayter. The change did not please fans of the series, but Sutherland did a good job despite the fan reaction over the replacement. Clear, Kojima would work with Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro and Lea Seydoux in Death Stranding and it looks like he’ll be working with another big name soon.

Recently, Hideo Kojima started teasing his next project with a mysterious poster of what appears to be a blonde woman with her face in shadow. Some text on her face says “WHO AM I?” suggesting that fans must guess who this actress is. Very quickly, some fans believed that her general head and hair shape matched hers. Elle Fanning.

fanning has acted in films such as The Neon Demon, live by night and maleficentso she has a great filmography under her belt despite being only 24 years old. Kojima is a close friend of the director Nicolas Winding Refnwho directed fanning in The Neon Demon, so it’s possible that their connection resulted in her ending up in the next design project. Kojima.

As of now, no one knows what this is revealing. It’s hard to even say if it’s a game, since Kojima expressed interest in working on a film or television series. Anyway, Hideo Kojima is an ambitious creator and whatever he is doing is sure to be something special and unique. Given that this teaser took place earlier this week, it’s hard to say when it will actually reveal another teaser or announce whatever this new project is.

Via: ComicBook