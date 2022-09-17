Homeless woman wins the lottery and attracts the attention of the city for the first thing she bought

A woman’s life changed after asking for money on the streets of Alicante, Spain, and deciding to invest the money raised in a lottery game.

Mercedes, as she was identified, cannot read or write and, according to the residents of the La Florida neighborhood, who always see her there, she would still have always been “kind and polite to everyone”.

However, on an ordinary day, she gambled and realized, through a television program, that the numbers drawn were identical to the ones she had chosen.

“I think the numbers that appear on TV are the same as I have. What does that mean?” , the award winner told Mari Ángeles Torregrosa, owner of the place where the woman had played, according to the newspaper El País.

The amount deposited into Mercedes’ account was £1,271,000 (almost R$ 6.7 million). “I always cried, I didn’t know tears because I was happy. It changed my life,” said the lucky one.

According to the newspaper, neighbors in the neighborhood claimed that the woman stayed between 9 am and 2 pm in front of a supermarket parking lot asking people for food, clothes and money.

Spaniards from the La Florida neighborhood stated that Mercedes “no longer begs for alms, but frequents the same market and takes her usual walks around the neighborhood”.

One caveat they made was about the happiness of the lucky one on the first purchase: a pair of flip-flops and even claimed that this would have been a real ‘luxury’.