“Hope not…”; Maicon leaves clubbing aside, exalts Abel and makes an unusual joke ‘against’ the Palmeiras coach

During participation in a program, defender Maicon spoke about Abel’s work, as they were castmates in Portugal

Palmeiras is the leader of the Brazilian championship with 54 points, keeping an advantage of eight for the second place. Despite the recent elimination, the Abel Ferreira seeks this title this season in view of the investments made by the board. Since Alviverde was close to winning the unprecedented Trichampionship in Liberators.

Despite this, the work of portuguese technician has been highly praised by the national press and rivals. While participating in the program “Ball of Time”, gives ESPNthe defender Maiconof saintsplayed along with Abel Ferreira and it was only praise for the work he has been doing in charge of the palm trees.

“It’s a better coach than a good ball player (laughs). He’s done a good job and, of course, he’s a direct rival, and we know how rivalry is for a Brazilian club. But he has done a good job, we also have to congratulate the professional and I hope he doesn’t continue with this job so well done, because he is our rival. But you have to respect his work in Brazilian football”, highlighted.

O palm trees prepare to face the saints next Sunday (18), at 18:30, in the Allianz Park, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The rival is looking to get closer to the G-6, while the alviverde wants to isolate himself at the end of the table.

