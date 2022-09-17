‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock complains about fame: ‘Horrible. It’s driving me crazy’

Milly Alcockwho suddenly rose to fame playing the character Rhaenyra Targaryen young in the series The Dragon’s House confessed that he does not like to see “his face everywhere” to the magazine Nylon.

“I’m trying not to look at the reaction of Rhaenyra fans, not see myself with that, because it wouldn’t help me. It would just make me incredibly anxious. Seeing my face everywhere is exhausting, and no one should have to go through that. It’s horrible as fuck,” said the 22-year-old actress. “I don’t know how the socialites of the world do this because it’s driving me crazy,” he added.

Before The Dragon’s House, Milly had only done small jobs in Australia. It has been difficult for her to deal with the backlash of the HBO series. She feels alone in the experience. “I don’t know anyone who has experienced something like this, my friends are very normal and are going to university, doing basic things. They are not part of the entertainment world. I feel like someone has opened Pandora’s box, like I’ve passed through the mirror. It’s like Alice in Wonderland. It’s weird,” she highlighted.

Scene from the 3rd episode of ‘House of the Dragon’. Photograph: HBO

In a recent interview with the NYP, Milly Alcock talked about the relationship between her character Rhaenyra Targaryen and her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). “I think it’s complicated, I think Daemon is good for her … But whether or not he is the right thing, time will tell,” said the young woman, also speaking of her relationship with Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). “I think she really likes him (Criston), but I don’t think she would choose him over Daemon after all,” she said.

In the fourth episode of the production, broadcast last Sunday, the 11th, Daemon Targaryen returns to Westeros after winning the war in Stepstone and takes his niece Rhaenyra to a brothel in the city. The adventure seems to be heading towards a romance and their relationship generates the fury of King Viserys who threatens to disown his daughter and expel Daemon again. The other episodes will be released on Sundays.

The new production inspired by the book Fire & Blood in George RR Martin will tell the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne and the story of the conquest of lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons, in exactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).