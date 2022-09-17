How to connect Instagram on Tinder

Connecting Instagram to Tinder is a feature to make your profile even more complete on the dating platform. Thus, more of your photos are visible for users to know and, who knows, roll that match.

Learn how to connect Instagram to Tinder below. Tip applies to Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. At the end, see some questions and answers about the functionality.

How to link Instagram with Tinder

Open the Tinder app on your phone; Tap the profile icon and go to “Edit Profile”; Scroll down until you find the “Instagram Photos” option; Tap “Connect”; Log in to your Instagram account and release the usage permissions; Tap “Done”.

How to connect Instagram to Tinder (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Your recent Instagram photos will be featured prominently on your Tinder profile.

Can I connect more than one Instagram on Tinder?

Not. You can only connect one Instagram account at a time to Tinder.

My Instagram is locked. Can I connect on Tinder?

Not. To connect Instagram to Tinder and display your photos, your profile on the social network needs to be public. Otherwise, the images will not appear.

Why can’t I connect Instagram to Tinder?

It may happen that you get a warning that your Instagram is linked to an old Tinder account. As the app only allows one Instagram account at a time, you will first need to delete the old Tinder account before linking Instagram again.