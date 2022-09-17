If you are a music producer or an audio content creator, you can learn how to free download tracks on SoundCloud. So your listener can listen to your music, podcast or other types of recordings whenever they want.

It is important to mention that in order to download music from SoundCloud, you must subscribe to the SoundCloud Go+ service. So, paying users can download your digital content for free in the format of the file you uploaded to the platform. This process can be done in the web version or in the apps available for Android and iPhone smartphones.

Knowing this, follow this tutorial and learn how to make tracks downloadable for SoundCloud users in a practical way.

Enable downloading tracks on SoundCloud

Go to the SoundCloud website; Log in to “Login”; At the top of the screen, click on your username and select “Tracks”; Under “Your tracks”, check the check box; Open the drop-down menu and select “Permissions”; Enable the “Allow Direct Download” option.

Allow your tracks to be downloaded by other users on SoundCloud (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Ready! Your tracks will now be available for download by SoundCloud users.