Inside Alexandra Daddario’s Strict Health Regime

Alexandra Daddario is a dedicated practitioner of hot yoga, which makes for an intense workout. In a 2019 appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the actor said that the New York studio where she attended classes was kept at 105 degrees. Meghan Markle chose that particular studio to sweat it out while in town, prompting Daddario to joke, “She might sweat on me; I don’t mind”.

Daddario told Women’s Health that hot yoga was his favorite workout until he started filming “Baywatch.” For months, she prepped for the role under the tutelage of personal trainer Patrick Murphy, who introduced her to strength training and high-intensity workouts that incorporated plyometrics and cardio machines. Daddario’s muscles never knew what to expect, as Murphy kept things interesting by regularly doing different exercises with a variety of equipment, including BOSU balls, weights, and resistance bands. “For the first time in my life, I have real abs!” Daddario said of the results, by Women’s Health.

But while the gym transformed his body, hot yoga would remain Daddario’s first love. “It’s a great combination of good for your body, but also good for your mind in the way you approach yourself and the world around you,” she explained to StyleCaster. And, according to the actor, it is even more effective when combined with an alternative therapy in a prickly way.