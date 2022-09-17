iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 pass through Anatel before sale in Brazil

The iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and AirPods Pro 2 have already been approved by Anatel and are ready to start sales in Brazil, although there is no forecast for that. The publication of documents on the telecommunications agency’s website occurs almost on the same day that the devices were made available abroad, and offers interesting information about national models.

Highlights among the launches of Apple’s “Vamos Fare” event, the Brazilian iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have model numbers A2890 and A2894 and, according to the documents, will be compatible with all 5G network formats in the country, including high-speed standalone (“pure” 5G). The data also reveals that both devices will be produced in factories in China, being imported at this first moment.

With support for all national 5G bands and manufacturing in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are already homologated and ready to be sold in Brazil (Image: Anatel)

Another interesting point is that the documentation was issued on September 7, the same date the devices were announced, which indicates that both would be ready to reach the national market since their debut. It is common for Apple to take longer to bring its releases to Brazil compared to the rest of the world, but this year the company faces an extra obstacle — clashes with the Ministry of Justice over the lack of charger and accessories in the box.

The public body has barred the sale of all branded smartphones since the iPhone 12, including future releases such as the iPhone 14, on the grounds that the practice of removing the additional items would be infringing on consumer rights. The Cupertino giant confirmed that it would appeal the decision, but since then no further news has been heard about the case. It is possible that this is one of the reasons for the lack of a more precise release date, even though prices have already been announced and devices approved.

With no name or technical details, the AirPods Pro 2 has also been certified by the Brazilian telecommunications agency (Image: Anatel)

In addition to cell phones, the AirPods Pro 2 was also certified by Anatel, meeting the model numbers A2698, A2699 and A2700 — different numbers are used to register the capsules, the case and the battery. Interestingly, unlike iPhones, the accessory still does not have the trade name (AirPods Pro 2) registered on the agency’s website. Details on specs or manufacturing locations are another missing feature, but the headphones’ homologation was also issued on September 7th.

Considering that the AirPods line is not involved in the charger controversy, it is not known why the company has not yet brought the novelty to Brazil. Still, with the documents issued, Apple can announce the availability of the devices at any time. It is also worth noting how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the base models of the new generation, have not yet been licensed, another point that may be delaying the debut window of the devices.

iPhone 14 Pro brings great evolution to the line

The iPhone 14 Pro series marks the first major change for Apple smartphones since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. The devices promise high performance with the new A16 Bionic chipset, which would be up to 28% more powerful than the previous generation while consuming less power. , and draw attention for Dynamic Island, the interactive notch in the shape of “i” that arrived to replace the criticized notch.

In addition to the turbocharged processing and the 48 MP camera, the iPhone 14 Pro series stands out for Dynamic Island, the interactive “i”-shaped notch (Image: Apple)

The new Apple flagships also received weight upgrades in the cameras adopting a significantly larger 48 MP main sensor, which would deliver superior definition and greater light capture, in addition to an updated front lens with faster aperture, autofocus and optical stabilization. . Other highlights include the addition of an Always-On Display mode and enhanced photo processing with the Photonic Engine.

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 does not bring drastic visual changes, but it has received important improvements in audio quality and in the case. The premium headphones got updated drivers with more body, a new H2 chip to boost Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and make the transparent mode smarter, in addition to receiving significant improvements in the battery, which would deliver autonomy of up to 30 hours, customizable 3D spatial sound. and touch controls on the pods.

The AirPods Pro 2 debut with improved drivers, more battery and a turbocharged case with precise location, speaker alerts and wireless charging via MagSafe (Image: Apple)

However, one of the biggest highlights of the accessory is the case, which not only received wireless charging support via MagSafe, but also had a speaker implemented to emit audible warnings, along with the addition of high-precision tracking technology similar to that of the AirTags and pendant snaps.

Source: Anatel