IRS Auction has Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, iPad mini and more

If you’re constantly on the lookout for auctions gives IRS, it’s your turn! That is, of course, if you are willing to bid on any of the 104 lots that were made available in the regions of Christmas, Recife, Mossoró (Rio Grande do Norte) and João Pessoa (Paraíba).

Products are typically seized and combined into multiple lots, with starting bids ranging from the lowest prices (such as R$500) to the highest (such as R$155,000). As always, the products in each batch are varied and, in this batch, we have video games like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Kingston SSDs, Nikon cameras, Xiaomi headphones, among others.

With public notice number 0420100/000004/2022, this time there are few batches with products from applebut there are great starting bid prices.

It is worth noting that the descriptions on the Recipe website are sometimes not accurate and it is not possible to be sure if there are accessories, if there is a box, if the product is used, etc. But sometimes these issues can be reported (and sometimes there are even pictures).

So, let’s go to the lots that have Apple products:

Batch Apple products Minimum value 1 2 second generation iPad batteries

111 Lightning to USB cables

30 USB-C 18W chargers, American standard

10 batteries for different iPhone models (see models on the website)

97 USB-C 18W chargers, model A1692

1 Basus iPhone XS Max case with 4,200mAh battery

6 iPhone cases of different models

208.5kg in iPhone cases of various models

67 LCD screens for iPhones (model not specified)

1 LCD screen for iPhone 11 BRL 155,000 6 1 Apple Watch Series 6

1 Apple Watch SE BRL 4,500 61 1 iPad mini BRL 2,700 66 105 Lightning to USB cables BRL 8,000 85 1 MacBook Pro 13 inch BRL 2,000 90 102 LCD screens for iPhones BRL 4,600 96 1 Apple Watch Series 6 BRL 500

How to participate

The entire process is done digitally. Those interested in purchasing such items need to have a valid CPF and a valid digital certificate, via access to the Virtual Taxpayer Assistance Center (e-CAC) — which will be used to access the site correctly and be able to participate in everything. Lots are available for bids by individuals and corporations.

The products available in the auction are not guaranteed for repairs and/or future exchanges. The IRS also does not guarantee that all auctioned products are working perfectly.

Proposals started on September 15th and must be sent for analysis by 9:00 pm on 9/29. The best ones will be selected to participate in the online auction — which is scheduled for 9/20, starting at 2 pm. Auction winners must pick up the products in person in their respective cities.

You can find more information on this IRS page.

via Tecnoblog