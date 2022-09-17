Jan Broberg, actor and subject of ‘A Friend of the Family’, was kidnapped twice by the same man

Jan Broberg was kidnapped in the mid-1970s by her neighbor – twice. Learn about the true crime story that inspired the upcoming Peacock series a family friend starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Mckenna Grace. Plus, discover other forms of media that Jan’s story has inspired, including the Netflix documentary you may have seen before.

Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg | Peacock

Jan Broberg is an actor with over 50 credits

Broberg has been performing since the early 1990s. His theatrical credits include roles in the sound of music, Jane Eyreand My beautiful lady, and others. She has also appeared in the following films and television shows:

Holly & Ivy

Behind you

Check Inn for Christmas

The road home to Christmas

Love, fall and order

I’m sorry

Dick Dickster

chasing bullitt

Big boss

Cologne

we are your friends

I have lived

More than words

alone in the dust

half happy

at the devil’s door

The Swan Princess: A Tale of the Royal Family

Criminal minds

Haunt

The other side

Coyote

Iron Man 3

my only son

dream catchers

Manic

40

dear fellow

Ticket to Zarahemla

everwood

Mobsters and Mormons

Paradise

Baptists at Our Barbecue

The Book of Mormon Movie, Volume 1: The Journey

Club detectives on treasure hunt

Club detectives in trouble

Club detectives in search of a lost princess

Little secrets

the poof point

Bug off!

Cover Me: Based on the real life of an FBI family

Message on a cell phone

Touched by an angel

Interview

Nadir

The ButterCream Gang in Secret of Treasure Mountain

Harmful Intent

Massacre of the Innocents

Ancient Secrets of the Bible, Part II

The man with three wives

Deliver Them From Evil: The Conquest of Alta View

In the line of duty: siege of Marion

Your story matters. I want to thank every single person who takes the time to send me their story. Your vulnerability shows your strength. I know how difficult it is, but also how healing it can be. Keep sharing with me, with a friend, with a family member. ❤️ @e news pic.twitter.com/Ic8aMbhewO — Jan Broberg (@janbroberg) August 31, 2022

More recently, Broberg has worked on escape. She will also appear in the next The story of Gabby Petito as a lawyer.

Robert ‘B’ Berchtold kidnapped Jan Broberg in the 1970s

The Broberg’s neighbor, Robert Berchtold, first kidnapped Jan when she was 12. According to ABC News, “Berchtold took her in a trailer on the afternoon of October 17, 1974.” Berchtold, referred to as “B” by those who knew him, tied Jan to a bed and played a high-pitched monotone saying that she had been abducted by a UFO.

“…[I] was to do everything they told me to do, and if I didn’t, I was instantly vaporized,” Jan said. “B” held her captive for five weeks until Mexican police found her with him. She was taken home and he was briefly arrested.

However, two years later, Berchtold convinced Jan to date him again to “complete his mission”. This time, he took her to a Catholic school for girls in Pasadena, California, where he hid Jan until the FBI located her.

‘A Friend of the Family’ is not the first series to cover Jan Broberg’s story

Jan’s kidnapping is the subject of Mary Ann Broberg’s (her mother) 2003 book Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story. His kidnappings were also the source of material for the Netflix documentary. Kidnapped on sight.

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/FsOjzWsO5ls?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

Now, a family friend is coming to Peacock on October 6, 2022. Jake Lacy announced Peacock’s upcoming series at the 2022 Emmys. He plays Berchtold in the fictional retelling of Jan’s story. Meanwhile, Anna Paquin (the irish, True Blood) portrays the mother of Jan and Colin Hanks (Impeachment: American Crime Story) plays Jan’s father, Bob. Young Jan is played by Hendrix Yancey (Jorge and Tammy) while McKenna Grace (the servant’s tale) depicts Jan in his later years.

Flow a family friend in Peacock from October 6th.

