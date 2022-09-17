Jan Broberg, actor and subject of ‘A Friend of the Family’, was kidnapped twice by the same man

Jan Broberg was kidnapped in the mid-1970s by her neighbor – twice. Learn about the true crime story that inspired the upcoming Peacock series a family friend starring Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Mckenna Grace. Plus, discover other forms of media that Jan’s story has inspired, including the Netflix documentary you may have seen before.
Jan Broberg is an actor with over 50 credits
Broberg has been performing since the early 1990s. His theatrical credits include roles in the sound of music, Jane Eyreand My beautiful lady, and others. She has also appeared in the following films and television shows:
- Holly & Ivy
- Behind you
- Check Inn for Christmas
- The road home to Christmas
- Love, fall and order
- I’m sorry
- Dick Dickster
- chasing bullitt
- Big boss
- Cologne
- we are your friends
- I have lived
- More than words
- alone in the dust
- half happy
- at the devil’s door
- The Swan Princess: A Tale of the Royal Family
- Criminal minds
- Haunt
- The other side
- Coyote
- Iron Man 3
- my only son
- dream catchers
- Manic
- 40
- dear fellow
- Ticket to Zarahemla
- everwood
- Mobsters and Mormons
- Paradise
- Baptists at Our Barbecue
- The Book of Mormon Movie, Volume 1: The Journey
- Club detectives on treasure hunt
- Club detectives in trouble
- Club detectives in search of a lost princess
- Little secrets
- the poof point
- Bug off!
- Cover Me: Based on the real life of an FBI family
- Message on a cell phone
- Touched by an angel
- Interview
- Nadir
- The ButterCream Gang in Secret of Treasure Mountain
- Harmful Intent
- Massacre of the Innocents
- Ancient Secrets of the Bible, Part II
- The man with three wives
- Deliver Them From Evil: The Conquest of Alta View
- In the line of duty: siege of Marion
More recently, Broberg has worked on escape. She will also appear in the next The story of Gabby Petito as a lawyer.
Robert ‘B’ Berchtold kidnapped Jan Broberg in the 1970s
The Broberg’s neighbor, Robert Berchtold, first kidnapped Jan when she was 12. According to ABC News, “Berchtold took her in a trailer on the afternoon of October 17, 1974.” Berchtold, referred to as “B” by those who knew him, tied Jan to a bed and played a high-pitched monotone saying that she had been abducted by a UFO.
“…[I] was to do everything they told me to do, and if I didn’t, I was instantly vaporized,” Jan said. “B” held her captive for five weeks until Mexican police found her with him. She was taken home and he was briefly arrested.
However, two years later, Berchtold convinced Jan to date him again to “complete his mission”. This time, he took her to a Catholic school for girls in Pasadena, California, where he hid Jan until the FBI located her.
‘A Friend of the Family’ is not the first series to cover Jan Broberg’s story
Jan’s kidnapping is the subject of Mary Ann Broberg’s (her mother) 2003 book Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story. His kidnappings were also the source of material for the Netflix documentary. Kidnapped on sight.
Now, a family friend is coming to Peacock on October 6, 2022. Jake Lacy announced Peacock’s upcoming series at the 2022 Emmys. He plays Berchtold in the fictional retelling of Jan’s story. Meanwhile, Anna Paquin (the irish, True Blood) portrays the mother of Jan and Colin Hanks (Impeachment: American Crime Story) plays Jan’s father, Bob. Young Jan is played by Hendrix Yancey (Jorge and Tammy) while McKenna Grace (the servant’s tale) depicts Jan in his later years.
Flow a family friend in Peacock from October 6th.
