Jason Momoa to Play ‘Androgynous’ Villain in ‘Fast & Furious 10’







Photo: Instagram/Jason Momoa/Modern Popcorn

Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) gave some details about the character he will play in the upcoming film “Fast and Furious 10”. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa defined his character as “evil, quirky and androgynous”.

With that, Momoa also confirmed rumors that he would play the movie’s villain. “I haven’t played a villain in a long time,” he said. “He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre. He definitely has some father issues.”

Momoa isn’t the only new addition to the “Fast and Furious” cast. In addition to him, the new film will also feature the additions of Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”), Alan Ritchson (“Reacher”), Rita Moreno (from the two versions of “Love, Sublime Amor”) and Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide squad”).

The cast also brings back the saga’s original leads and recent acquisitions: Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and possibly (that is, not yet confirmed) Jason Statham.

Left out was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who declined to return to the franchise despite pleas from colleague Vin Diesel.

The screenplay for “Fast & Furious 10” was written by Dan Mazeau (“Wrath of the Titans 2”) and Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious 9”), the direction was taken on at the last minute by Louis Leterrier (“Trick of the “) and the premiere is set for May 19, 2023.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!