As is the case with some actors, Jessica Alba has experienced a significant change after becoming a mother.

The star, who was once a little uncomfortable with the idea of ​​being a sex symbol, has embraced her sexuality after motherhood.

Jessica Alba went through a life crisis after being labeled a sex symbol

Prior to her career as a businesswoman, Alba was one of Hollywood’s leading actresses. But the the fantastic four actor noticed her movie roles following a pattern she was uncomfortable with. Alba found herself mostly being labeled as characters designed to exude sex appeal with a few notable exceptions. And that was something that discouraged the actor a lot.

“I kind of went through a life crisis,” she once said in an interview with On style (via Daily Mail). “This is not what I intend to be. I’m so much more than that, but I don’t know how not to be a sex symbol.”

Alba felt that her status as a sex symbol began after taking on one of her breakout roles in the movie Dark Angel. Afterwards, she spent a portion of her young adult years trying to adjust to her new role.

“I remember my first Maxim session, they were telling me to pose a certain way, and I was like, ‘Agh! I am 19 years old. I’m virgin. I don’t even know how to do this. It was so weird,” she recalled.

Jessica Alba once shared how motherhood helped her embrace her sexuality

Alba began to feel more comfortable with the idea of ​​her sexuality after becoming a mother. O Sin City star shares three children with her husband Cash Warren, and has been adamant that it has changed her for the better.

“Having babies helped me embrace my sexuality. Up until then, I was quite shy about it,” Alba once said in an interview with fascination (via Contact Music). “But once I experienced how awesome and amazing it was to create a life, it was empowering. Now I feel freer to express myself and just be me. Through motherhood I really discovered myself, and for me, feeling sexy is all about that kind of comfort, confidence and true happiness.”

Alba also stated that she no longer had time to worry about her own problems due to taking care of her children.

“I don’t really care about my body image anymore because it doesn’t matter now that I have kids. Instead, I focus on my health, feeling strong and making sure I’m functioning so I can spend this all-important time with the girls,” she said.

How starting a family changed Jessica Alba’s career

Having children not only made Alba more comfortable with being a sex symbol, but it also changed her career choices a bit. As many of you know, Alba co-founded The Honest Company in 2011. In its infancy, the organization sold home and baby products to potential customers. It would later sell a variety of beauty products, expanding its reach.

Speaking to Fatherly, Alba revealed that she took a break from acting to focus on her company because of motherhood. But the break helped. After Alba returned to acting, she wasn’t as demanding as before with film roles.

“You know, I stopped acting a little bit to have my business when I became a mother. Now I’m in a place where I can really think about getting back into acting and diving right in,” said Alba. “It’s a little different now because I really see acting as a creative outlet and less as something that defines me as a person. I get to explore and play people that aren’t me, and that’s really what makes it fun. So it serves a different purpose than what it did.”

