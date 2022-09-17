Jessica Biel replaces Elisabeth Moss in Candy series about murderer Candy Montgomery

Changes to the roster candyHulu’s miniseries about the assassin Candy Montgomery. The actress Jessica Biel (7th Heaven) takes the place of Elisabeth Moss who would star in the attraction.

The announcement was made today (5), via Variety, as Hulu approved the project, which is already in pre-production. The publication states that Moss’ departure from the project is due to the fact that the actress’s schedule does not match other projects.

With the provisional title of candy, Moss was the only cast name announced so far. The attraction has a Robin Veith in Mad Men.

The series synopsis says that we will follow Candy Montgomery, a housewife living in Texas in the 80s and who would seem to have everything: a loving husband with a good job, a son, and a beautiful house in the suburbs… but then what. led you to kill your church friend with an axe?

The case became famous in the US because of the violence committed, according to information Candy Montgomery began having an affair with Allan Gore, the husband of her church colleague Betty Gore.

The two lived a romance until Allan asked to end the relationship when he found out that Betty had become pregnant. On the night of Friday the 13th in June 1988, Candy asked to find her lover one more time and shortly afterward killed Betty.

The story became a book Evidence of Love by Jim Atkinson and discusses what led the young woman to murder her colleague, would it be a crime motivated by jealousy or self-defense after Betty discovered the case?

candy has no premiere date.

The Candy Montgomery project is the second in development. HBO Max also develops one, called Love & Death, with actress Elizabeth Oslen. Read more.

